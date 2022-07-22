2.06 Quality of Life Part 1

This patch is the first of multiple quality of life features. In this patch, we have:

Proximity chat has been enabled for public games. We're happy with our new banning system that is proving quite difficult for trolling and griefing players. If you have been disrupting gameplay this way, please take this as a final warning

Coupled with the better banning system, we have also instituted an optional level gate. Players that are level 25 or higher can now make games only for level 25 and higher. We've had players create new accounts to harass others, and this will help mitigate that. We'll be watching this feature closely to ensure that there are always games for beginners and experienced players alike.

New Task Pool System! We're changing how tasks work, and they're distributed between living geese only. If you die as a goose now, you're able to spectate right away. You still have the same chances of getting materials. There are several other advantages. The player who completes the most tasks will be visible in the end-game splash screen.

The ability to transfer hosts. The host now has a crown next to their name, and in the player list in the settings, they will be able to give the host to someone else.

We've begun changing all the materials such that you won't need a specific material from any specific map to craft.

Microphone buttons are added to all screens, so that players can mute/deafen at any time.

There is now an overlay on the ejection screen and an egg screen, to ensure would-be griefing players follow microphone etiquette.

Various Bug fixes (dueling dodo not ending games and demolitionist bugs are fixed now)

Optimizations