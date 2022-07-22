 Skip to content

Noble Fates update for 22 July 2022

Noble Fates 0.26.1.37 Released!

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Content Update #13: Wedding Decorations and Growable Grass! 


Standing Decorations  
Add Skinny Bush  
Lvl 2 Building  
1-16 Prestige  
Ingredients: 16 Flowers  

Add Wide Bush  
Lvl 4 Building  
4-20 Prestige  
Ingredients: 16 Flowers  

Add Heart Bush  
Lvl 6 Building  
6-40 Prestige  
Ingredients: 32 Flowers  

Add Wedding Cake  
Lvl 8 Building  
12-80 Prestige  
Ingredients: 24 Corn  

Add Wedding Sculpture  
Lvl 10 Building  
16-128 Prestige  
Ingredients: 32 Stone  

Tabletop Decorations  
Add Flower Vase  
Level 4 Building  
4-18 Prestige  
Ingredients: 8 Flowers  

Add Gift  
Level 6 Building  
8-48 Prestige  
Ingredients: 18 Wood  

Add Gift Basket  
Level 8 Building  
10-64 Prestige  
Ingredients: 24 Wood  

Wall Decorations  
Add Vines  
Level 4 Building  
2-18 Prestige  
Ingredients: 16 Flowers  
Placeable on Walls and Doorways  

Add Wall Flowers  
Level 6 Building  
4-32 Prestige  
Ingredients: 32 Flowers  
Placeable on Walls  

Add Ribbons and Bows  
Level 7 Building  
4-48 Prestige  
Ingredients: 32 Cotton  
Placeable on Walls  

Grass (thanks Satoru!)  
Grass can be planted in Farms  
May drop Seeds when Cut         

Straw  
Drops Grass Seeds when used  
Can now be Salvaged at Fire Pits  
Drop Grass Seeds when Salvaged  

Flowers  
May Drop Seeds when Cut  
Double Seed Drop Rate  
Can now be Salvaged at Fire Pits  
Drop Seeds when Salvaged  

Drapes  
Now Require Lvl 8 Building  

Scrolls  
Now Require Lvl 10 Building  

Compatibility  
Bakery Mod  
May prevent Grass from Dropping Grass Seeds

KFarming Mod  
May prevent Grass from Dropping Grass Seeds```

