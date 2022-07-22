Noble Fates 0.26.1.37 Released!

Content Update #13: Wedding Decorations and Growable Grass!

Standing Decorations Add Skinny Bush Lvl 2 Building 1-16 Prestige Ingredients: 16 Flowers Add Wide Bush Lvl 4 Building 4-20 Prestige Ingredients: 16 Flowers Add Heart Bush Lvl 6 Building 6-40 Prestige Ingredients: 32 Flowers Add Wedding Cake Lvl 8 Building 12-80 Prestige Ingredients: 24 Corn Add Wedding Sculpture Lvl 10 Building 16-128 Prestige Ingredients: 32 Stone Tabletop Decorations Add Flower Vase Level 4 Building 4-18 Prestige Ingredients: 8 Flowers Add Gift Level 6 Building 8-48 Prestige Ingredients: 18 Wood Add Gift Basket Level 8 Building 10-64 Prestige Ingredients: 24 Wood Wall Decorations Add Vines Level 4 Building 2-18 Prestige Ingredients: 16 Flowers Placeable on Walls and Doorways Add Wall Flowers Level 6 Building 4-32 Prestige Ingredients: 32 Flowers Placeable on Walls Add Ribbons and Bows Level 7 Building 4-48 Prestige Ingredients: 32 Cotton Placeable on Walls Grass (thanks Satoru!) Grass can be planted in Farms May drop Seeds when Cut Straw Drops Grass Seeds when used Can now be Salvaged at Fire Pits Drop Grass Seeds when Salvaged Flowers May Drop Seeds when Cut Double Seed Drop Rate Can now be Salvaged at Fire Pits Drop Seeds when Salvaged Drapes Now Require Lvl 8 Building Scrolls Now Require Lvl 10 Building Compatibility Bakery Mod May prevent Grass from Dropping Grass Seeds KFarming Mod May prevent Grass from Dropping Grass Seeds```