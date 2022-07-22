Noble Fates 0.26.1.37 Released!

Content Update #13: Wedding Decorations and Growable Grass!
Standing Decorations
Add Skinny Bush
Lvl 2 Building
1-16 Prestige
Ingredients: 16 Flowers
Add Wide Bush
Lvl 4 Building
4-20 Prestige
Ingredients: 16 Flowers
Add Heart Bush
Lvl 6 Building
6-40 Prestige
Ingredients: 32 Flowers
Add Wedding Cake
Lvl 8 Building
12-80 Prestige
Ingredients: 24 Corn
Add Wedding Sculpture
Lvl 10 Building
16-128 Prestige
Ingredients: 32 Stone
Tabletop Decorations
Add Flower Vase
Level 4 Building
4-18 Prestige
Ingredients: 8 Flowers
Add Gift
Level 6 Building
8-48 Prestige
Ingredients: 18 Wood
Add Gift Basket
Level 8 Building
10-64 Prestige
Ingredients: 24 Wood
Wall Decorations
Add Vines
Level 4 Building
2-18 Prestige
Ingredients: 16 Flowers
Placeable on Walls and Doorways
Add Wall Flowers
Level 6 Building
4-32 Prestige
Ingredients: 32 Flowers
Placeable on Walls
Add Ribbons and Bows
Level 7 Building
4-48 Prestige
Ingredients: 32 Cotton
Placeable on Walls
Grass (thanks Satoru!)
Grass can be planted in Farms
May drop Seeds when Cut
Straw
Drops Grass Seeds when used
Can now be Salvaged at Fire Pits
Drop Grass Seeds when Salvaged
Flowers
May Drop Seeds when Cut
Double Seed Drop Rate
Can now be Salvaged at Fire Pits
Drop Seeds when Salvaged
Drapes
Now Require Lvl 8 Building
Scrolls
Now Require Lvl 10 Building
Compatibility
Bakery Mod
May prevent Grass from Dropping Grass Seeds
KFarming Mod
May prevent Grass from Dropping Grass Seeds```
Changed files in this update