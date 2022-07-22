Patch Notes ea v0.4.1

EA Release - 0.4.1 Notes

Developer Notes

Staff, Polearms, Bows, Unarmed and Axes ability manuals now use the spell tome dialog system. With this update, Steam Cloud saves have been activated!

Now, you can continue your game from your desktop, laptop or Steam Deck. Increased the max Hit Points, Mana Points, and Endurance allowed.

In the next update, I'm looking to have a COMPLETE journal entry for all quests. This will remove completed quests from active ones. There are a few already setup like this.

I just need to go through and do it for the quests that were created early on. Also, I'll be re-working the amount of XP it takes to level. The current setup, once you start taking down higher mob groups, you level

to fast. It's great for testing; but, time to bring it down to where it should be. Finally, I will be adding the missing weapon damage to melee abilities that is supposed to include weapon damage. I missed that

when I created the formulas. Once that is done, I'll be able to tweak spell and melee abilities to have some parity - personally, I was never one for "it must be balanced!"; but, I want an all warrior party to be

a viable build. So, that requires tweaking where needed.