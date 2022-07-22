Patch Notes ea v0.4.1

EA Release - 0.4.1 Notes
Developer Notes
Staff, Polearms, Bows, Unarmed and Axes ability manuals now use the spell tome dialog system. With this update, Steam Cloud saves have been activated!
Now, you can continue your game from your desktop, laptop or Steam Deck. Increased the max Hit Points, Mana Points, and Endurance allowed.
In the next update, I'm looking to have a COMPLETE journal entry for all quests. This will remove completed quests from active ones. There are a few already setup like this.
I just need to go through and do it for the quests that were created early on. Also, I'll be re-working the amount of XP it takes to level. The current setup, once you start taking down higher mob groups, you level
to fast. It's great for testing; but, time to bring it down to where it should be. Finally, I will be adding the missing weapon damage to melee abilities that is supposed to include weapon damage. I missed that
when I created the formulas. Once that is done, I'll be able to tweak spell and melee abilities to have some parity - personally, I was never one for "it must be balanced!"; but, I want an all warrior party to be
a viable build. So, that requires tweaking where needed.
New - Staff ability manuals now use the spell tome dialog system.
New - Axes ability manuals now use the spell tome dialog system.
New - Polearms ability manuals now use the spell tome dialog system.
New - Bows ability manuals now use the spell tome dialog system.
New - Unarmed ability manuals now use the spell tome dialog system.
New - Steam Cloud saves are now active.
Fixed -
Informational - Increased the max Hit Points, Mana, and Endurance to 999,999 from 999.
Informational - Regional maps no longer working if you have more than 1 copy of that region's map in your inventory. Sell off the extra or put them in your vault. This is a work around until I can find out why this broke.
