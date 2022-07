Share · View all patches · Build 9167791 · Last edited 22 July 2022 – 00:09:14 UTC by Wendy

It's 19:59, this is the 19th update

Some small fixes for yesterday's update, and more...

Changes:

Added hidden 🗿

Added treasure

Fixed "Sound of Song Festival" achievement not unlocking

Added logo tags

Updated Steam Workshop tags

Increased ambient light

Fixed engine audio cutting out at max speed on some vehicles

Fixed custom vehicle colliders not matching body mesh scale

Fixed time and points freezing when restarting from festival