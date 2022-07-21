 Skip to content

TaleSpire update for 21 July 2022

Region switching beta

In this little patch, we give campaign creators a dropdown for switching the campaign's region.

We use a third-party service to handle the majority of our real-time traffic. That provider has servers in different regions around the world.

When you create a campaign, we pick the region with the lowest ping (at the time).

This dropdown allows you to change that region.

When you do, any players in the campaign will automatically be disconnected and reconnected to the new region.

We aim to test this feature on the beta branch and then bring it to the rest of the community early next week. This will require some backend work which we will schedule soon.

Happy testing!

