抓紧最后一朵 update for 21 July 2022

Clothing store screen and event full prompt partial adjustment

21 July 2022

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  1. The clothes store should be replaced again, with high definition;
  2. Fire extinguisher event height prompt;
  3. Replace some furniture;
  4. Fine tuning of copywriting.

