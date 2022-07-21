 Skip to content

Last Call BBS update for 21 July 2022

UPDATE: More weird symbols for X’BPGH: The Forbidden Path

Today's update adds more weird symbols to X’BPGH: The Forbidden Path. Specifically, after you solve a puzzle, you'll now see a little indicator above the completion button that shows how many rules you used and what the lowest known score for that puzzle is.

Today's update also fixes a few small bugs:

  • [STEED FORCE Hobby Studio] Fixed a bug where two pixels were missing from Locke's foot.
  • [NETronics Connect!] When custom server names are too long for the drop-down menu they will now be truncated instead of disappearing completely.
  • [Dungeons & Diagrams] Unsolved puzzles will now always be drawn as a question mark so that it's more obvious which unsolved puzzle is blocking you from progressing.

