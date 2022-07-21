- New Save Data storage system that should help with getting stuck on startup screen
- Better feedback when eaten by goose
- replace coins with butter in 'Goose on the Loose'
- NPC geese pause for a brief time at start in 'Goose on the Loose'
Just Act Natural update for 21 July 2022
Patch Notes V1.0.85
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update