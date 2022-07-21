 Skip to content

Just Act Natural update for 21 July 2022

Patch Notes V1.0.85

Share · View all patches · Build 9167353

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • New Save Data storage system that should help with getting stuck on startup screen
  • Better feedback when eaten by goose
  • replace coins with butter in 'Goose on the Loose'
  • NPC geese pause for a brief time at start in 'Goose on the Loose'

