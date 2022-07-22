Intruder - Update 2274: Small Additions and Bug Fixes

Hello Agents, and welcome to Update 2274!

We’ve been stoked to hear your feedback on our Armor Update, and for that, we thank you all! Your input is incredibly valuable to us and helps us make Intruder the best game it can be.

With that said, we kept on trucking after the Armor Update release, and today we’re glad to introduce you to our brand new Update! We have worked hard on bug fixes, rebalances, QoL changes, and minor additions.

Following feedback provided by the community on Discord, we made some tweaks and balanced Armor’s stats accordingly:

Nerf: Balance Damage reduction from 65% to 40% to accommodate OP crouch balance

Buff: Balance Damage reduction now also applies to prone

Reduced amount of Armor pickups on official maps

Now without further ado, let’s jump in!

Additions

Added ping display (/ping and options menu)

Added FPS display toggle to the options menu

Added safeguard to prevent the game from opening at 1x1 px resolution

Changes

Always show a round timer during the practice round.

The friendly fire message won’t show when the affected team member is already dead.

Always allow for a max agent count of 20 when creating rooms

The game will now hide the MaximisedWindow display mode on Windows by default as it only works on Mac.

Replace the old splash screen with a more modern solution

Revert (LMS) sniper pickups back to the original Falcon from the April Fools version

Fixes

Reduced network traffic by not having every player send reset messages for every briefcase to every other player

Fixed being able to slowly approach the laser sensor without setting it off

Fixed laser sensor not detecting an object (door, window) movement

Fixed ejected bullet casings unintentionally triggering laser sensors

Fixed random map selection at the end of the round not working properly

Fixed thrown bananas and pickups blocking bullets

Fixed briefcase popping/colliding with Bloon Cams

Fixed being able to hear the Bloon Cams at any distance

Fixed players not taking fall damage if they fell on top of a banana or slippery surface

Fixed Shrike and Hammerhead rounds not penetrating thin objects (e.g., cardboard cutouts) at long ranges

Fixed LMS players spawning in the same location

Fixed FullscreenExclusive display mode resetting itself

Fixed being able to slightly lean when scrunched up against an object

Fixed being able to send empty chat messages

Fixed smooth spectator camera screen tilting

Fixed bullet penetration on doors with windows not working properly

Fixed /punish chat message showing during practice rounds despite having no effect

Fixed being able to bypass room map count limitations.

Fixed last chat input character from executing keybind actions (opening menus, etc.)

Fixed an exploit that allowed players to bypass the de-equip animation on the shield by dropping it through the inventory

Fixed invalid room setup options soft locking the main menu

Fixed empty submissions of numeric input fields leading to the soft lock mentioned above

Removed Bloon controller first-person shadow

Removed cardboard cutout's bulletproof base

Various readability improvements on HUD elements

Various performance tweaks

Please join our Discord to let us know what you think. Your feedback is incredibly valuable to us!

See you on the Island,

The Superboss Games Team