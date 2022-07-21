News #7 - Chinese (Simplified) localization

We've just added support for a third language: Chinese (Simplified)!

As the second most used language on Steam and perhaps the most used language on Earth, Chinese (Simplified) was the natural next step for our localization efforts.

Now the 1,000,000,000+ people who may prefer it over our other languages (English and Japanese) can more comfortably enjoy Icemaze Cave.

You can choose your preferred language directly in the Steam client or from the in-game "OPTIONS" menu.

Additional languages

We'd like to support even more languages and locales. Would you like to help us translate Icemaze Cave: Skate Escape into your language? Reach out to us on Discord or in the Steam Discussions forum!