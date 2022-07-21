 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Icemaze Cave: Skate Escape update for 21 July 2022

News #7 - Chinese (Simplified) localization

Share · View all patches · Build 9167235 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

We've just added support for a third language: Chinese (Simplified)!

As the second most used language on Steam and perhaps the most used language on Earth, Chinese (Simplified) was the natural next step for our localization efforts.

Now the 1,000,000,000+ people who may prefer it over our other languages (English and Japanese) can more comfortably enjoy Icemaze Cave.

You can choose your preferred language directly in the Steam client or from the in-game "OPTIONS" menu.

Additional languages

We'd like to support even more languages and locales. Would you like to help us translate Icemaze Cave: Skate Escape into your language? Reach out to us on Discord or in the Steam Discussions forum!

Changed files in this update

Depot 1834121
  • Loading history…
Depot 1834124
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link