Hey all! I went through some feedback and here are the first batch of fixes and improvements. More to come constantly!

SHOT RELEASE IMPROVEMENT: Shot release mechanics tightened up a bit. Previously, players were reporting shooting happening too early or when they weren't wanting to shoot. So now, the motion controls for the shot expect 1. the shooting hand to be higher above eye level to release 2. more angular velocity coming from wrist flick 3. only set shooting hand can trigger a shot release (previously both hands could). This will need continual refinement as everyone has a different shooting style, like Shawn Marion's low push shot, to Peja's behind the head flick, and I want to make sure everyone's shot is detected. (Kudos to Big Boss for this feedback)

MENU NAVIGATION FIX: There were reports from the Oculus Quest 2 users that the control stick had to be pressed in to use the menu. While I don't officially support Quest 2 yet, I wanted to fix this. Now, when you're at a menu, the pointer will be on automatically, which should make it much easier. (Kudos to Drakfyre for the feedback and fix idea (!) and Makas for this feedback)

IMPROVED ANIMATION TRIGGERS: Some users were not seeing animations for the CPU players, which was happening on my end, but I fixed a few issues around this in the code and it should be much more reliable now. Keep in mind that one of the first things I'm going to do in early alpha is replace these models and animations, so we should see a huge improvement there. (Kudos to Big Boss for this feedback)

GAME START CUES / SOUNDS: As the game was starting, it was hard to tell what was happening. There is a countdown where the matchups are shown for about 8 seconds. So now I have beeps and a buzzer that let you know it's counting down.

LOWERED EFFECT TIME: Some users thought the effects stayed active for too long. I lowered the time from 20 seconds to 17 seconds.

VARIOUS FIXES: The game menu was openable while in the main menu, which caused a bug. I also added more sound cues when buttons are pressed.

Keep the feedback coming! And I will also say, if you see issues, please post them in discussion rather a review so you give me a chance to fix them before your final verdict, thank you again all. Let's keep this early access alive!