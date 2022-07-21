Minor bug fixes, new accessory, some tweaked skills

Hey everyone! We have been fixing more bugs over the last few weeks. This update addresses several including the Gassy Giant bug, the Void Horror now (finally) working correctly, and others that were reported by the community. Thank you!

Some tweaks to skills: the strongest spells in the game have been buffed in power slightly. This includes, Conflagration, Upheaval, Nuke, Nuke Area, Astral Fury, Phoenix, Nidhoggr, Desecration, and Vitriolic Cascade. This should help magic users keep up in damage output a little better late game.

Also Masret's skill formerly known as True Strike is now called "Bolster Offense." A complaint some players had is there are too few ways to increase magic power during battle. Masret's skill now increases Attack and Magic by 20%. Enjoy!

In another attempt to address the issue described above, a new accessory has been introduced fairly early in the game in Wilton Woods called the Enhance Talisman. This accessory grants the wearer four new and unique skills which let you buff an ally's attack or magic. The single buff abilities are only 10 RP, and the double buff skills are 60 RP. Now anyone can be a support character! :-)

That is all for now. Thank you for reporting any bugs you find and for your feedback so we can make the game even better! As always, please take a moment to review the game. It helps us tremendously.

Happy Adventuring!

-Andrew Ryan Henke