Dear Admirals,

We offer another important update which addresses several of your recent requests. More importantly, we have repaired a major portion of the old memory leaks issues, which became more apparent when the campaign became expanded with more features and nations. You should notice a significant improvement in fps performance and much better game stability. There are many other fixes, balances and enhancements which you can read below.

v1.08.3 Small Update

FIXES

Important repairs in the memory allocation system. Textures and meshes that were not cleared by memory would previously create a very large memory consumption and potential crashes, according to circumstances and time played. Now most of those issues are resolved.

Fixed bug that caused training from combat to not be applied and thus training was clamped to “trained” level.

Fixed bug which could corrupt saved designs with false message “Too far from previous place”, which was caused when a previous auto-refit was interrupted.

Fixed minor issue causing the main menu music to not fade out when we opened custom battle saves.

Fixed some casemate gun errors found in early Italian Dreadnoughts and other hulls (guns could be placed but had zero fire arc).

Fixed UI problem which could cause some research with long text to hide the window close button.

Fixed UI problem which could show false aiming progress numbers below -100%.

Fixed old bug which caused at close range impossible shell hits in parts that were obstructed by the superstructure or were at the other hidden side of the hull.

IMPROVEMENTS/BALANCES

Slight formation and ship evasion improvements. Large formations should be controlled a bit more easily, if you create a main battle line and order small ships to scout/screen this formation. Ship acceleration/deceleration are slightly adjusted, aiding the formations and keeping the realism.

Improved the penetration mechanics further, so that the shell’s angle of fall affects in a more realistic manner the side hits. Statistical data will show the effective armor that was penetrated including the angle calculations.\

Battle AI & Targeting adjustments. The AI should create more effective firing lines.

Further Auto-Design enhancements for producing even more competitive AI ships.

Now any old design can be deleted at the player's will (be aware that you cannot undo this action).

Turret maximum armor is now more prohibited according to the size of the turret. Overarmoring unrealistically the turrets will no longer be possible.

Ship maintenance further increased as an action to balance the economy for both player and AI.

Shell Dispersion improvements.

Enjoy!

The Game Labs Team

PS. If the game, much more rarely than before, seems to stall while generating ships or a windows message appears which says the application is not responding, just choose to wait, and the game will progress. We will repair the remaining issues in a next update.