Dear Admirals,
We offer another important update which addresses several of your recent requests. More importantly, we have repaired a major portion of the old memory leaks issues, which became more apparent when the campaign became expanded with more features and nations. You should notice a significant improvement in fps performance and much better game stability. There are many other fixes, balances and enhancements which you can read below.
v1.08.3 Small Update
FIXES
- Important repairs in the memory allocation system. Textures and meshes that were not cleared by memory would previously create a very large memory consumption and potential crashes, according to circumstances and time played. Now most of those issues are resolved.
- Fixed bug that caused training from combat to not be applied and thus training was clamped to “trained” level.
- Fixed bug which could corrupt saved designs with false message “Too far from previous place”, which was caused when a previous auto-refit was interrupted.
- Fixed minor issue causing the main menu music to not fade out when we opened custom battle saves.
- Fixed some casemate gun errors found in early Italian Dreadnoughts and other hulls (guns could be placed but had zero fire arc).
- Fixed UI problem which could cause some research with long text to hide the window close button.
- Fixed UI problem which could show false aiming progress numbers below -100%.
- Fixed old bug which caused at close range impossible shell hits in parts that were obstructed by the superstructure or were at the other hidden side of the hull.
IMPROVEMENTS/BALANCES
- Slight formation and ship evasion improvements. Large formations should be controlled a bit more easily, if you create a main battle line and order small ships to scout/screen this formation. Ship acceleration/deceleration are slightly adjusted, aiding the formations and keeping the realism.
- Improved the penetration mechanics further, so that the shell’s angle of fall affects in a more realistic manner the side hits. Statistical data will show the effective armor that was penetrated including the angle calculations.\
- Battle AI & Targeting adjustments. The AI should create more effective firing lines.
- Further Auto-Design enhancements for producing even more competitive AI ships.
- Now any old design can be deleted at the player's will (be aware that you cannot undo this action).
- Turret maximum armor is now more prohibited according to the size of the turret. Overarmoring unrealistically the turrets will no longer be possible.
- Ship maintenance further increased as an action to balance the economy for both player and AI.
- Shell Dispersion improvements.
Enjoy!
The Game Labs Team
PS. If the game, much more rarely than before, seems to stall while generating ships or a windows message appears which says the application is not responding, just choose to wait, and the game will progress. We will repair the remaining issues in a next update.
Changed files in this update