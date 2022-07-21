Euryale's Gambit 1.0

In EG 1.0, Euryale and gang reach China to meet up with Young Euryale. They are pursued by the succubus assassin Stheno.

This is the final chapter in the story. I very much hope you enjoy. Finishing this has been one of the best experiences. Let me know if you run into any issues. How you liked the ending?

Changes:

16 new scenes

New achievement: "Aegis Scholar"

New achievement: "Succubus School"

Use AI super-resolution instead of scaling for 3D image still animations

Spelling/Grammar fixes throughout

Fixed Ashmedai's name

Slight refactor and dialog fixes of prologue

Replaced 2 brothel "animations" with AI animations

New Scenes List: