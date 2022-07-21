 Skip to content

Euryale's Gambit update for 21 July 2022

Euryale's Gambit 1.0

Share · View all patches · Build 9167020 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

In EG 1.0, Euryale and gang reach China to meet up with Young Euryale. They are pursued by the succubus assassin Stheno.

This is the final chapter in the story. I very much hope you enjoy. Finishing this has been one of the best experiences. Let me know if you run into any issues. How you liked the ending?

Changes:
  • 16 new scenes
  • New achievement: "Aegis Scholar"
  • New achievement: "Succubus School"
  • Use AI super-resolution instead of scaling for 3D image still animations
  • Spelling/Grammar fixes throughout
  • Fixed Ashmedai's name
  • Slight refactor and dialog fixes of prologue
  • Replaced 2 brothel "animations" with AI animations
New Scenes List:
  • Stheno's Dream
  • Financing the Gambit
  • The Lady of the Deep
  • The Fixer
  • Young Euryale vs Euryale
  • Euryale vs Euryale Bad End
  • The Ritual
  • Broke-ass Gambit
  • Stheno vs Euryale
  • Sisterly Love
  • Gambit Rising
  • Queen’s Final Card
  • Reunited
  • End Game
  • End Game Bad End
  • Epilogue

