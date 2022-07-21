Content Patch #15 -- Hotfix #7

The game has been patched to add support for more resolutions, add dynamic UI Scaling, and fix a few bugs.

News

Howdy folks!

This hotfix adds support for more monitor resolutions, adds dynamic UI Scaling, and fixes a few bugs!

The UI will now dynamically scale when the resolution is changed, so that you won't have to manually change your settings when changing the game's resolution or toggling fullscreen. Individual UI scaling settings can still be set after changing the resolution if desired.

The dynamic UI scaling will also happen when the game is launched, but only if it hasn't happened before. In other words, the UI will dynamically scale when returning players launch the game after this hotfix, but only once.

Enabling fullscreen will also now change the resolution to whatever your current monitor's resolution is, rather than adding a "gray rectangle" around the game area. This may cause a bit of jankiness on resolutions that aren't in the settings list, but for the most part, I've found less-common monitor resolutions to work without any issues.

Next on the list is to add UI Scaling settings for 225% and 250%, but I can't currently work on that until the 4K monitor I ordered arrives in the mail. Once that happens, I'll be able to develop higher scaling settings (which unfortunately aren't as simple as just increasing a number by 25 or 50, believe me, I wish they were).

Thanks for all your bug reports and feedback over the past week!

-Dan

New Features

Added windowed settings for 1280x800, 1360x768, 1400x900, 1680x1050, 1920x1200, 2560x1080, 2560x1600, 3440x1440, and 3840x2160

Added Dynamic UI Scaling when changing resolutions

Made the game resolution change to the current monitor's resolution when enabling fullscreen mode (no more "gray rectangle")

Bug Fixes