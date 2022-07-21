Update 3: Fire Tending and Babies!

Hi Everyone,

Thanks for your support and patience over the last week!

Winter Fire Tending!

So at a high level, anytime it is less than 5C, 41F outside, the Clanfolk will start to get concerned about having enough branches in the fireplaces to last overnight. They will only feed fireplaces that are vented to beds. So they are smart enough not to waste branches keeping the smithy warm overnight.

Beyond that, there have been upgrades to night time task evaluation such that Clanfolk will not be having midnight baths anymore and will not go snacking when they wake up, unless starving. This change should lead to a lot more time in a warm bed.

Baby Recipe

The other big issue has been "How do I get Babies?!?!" So the big change here is that I do the pregnancy check when entering the bed and now also when leaving. Here are the rules for a pregnancy.

Mother not hungry

Mother Adult (Senior too late)

Father Adult/Senior

Mood > 7500 (difficult with pessimists) for both parents

Private Room (just the two of them)

Any previous babies at least > 50% progress toward juvenile.

Pregnancy attempted on enter and exit bed.

V0.233

Winter Fireplace Maintenance Upgrade Is Here! (No more cold feet at night)

Added a new designation "keep warm" to game objects to mark them to be kept warm overnight (beds for now)

Added venting awareness so that fire places that connect to "keep warm" objects will be refilled before bed

Added new task Fire Feed that triggers at Sunset and Night and will try to keep the fires maintained such that they can last the night

Fire Feed will lower its requirements as the night progresses so that people who wake up will not feed the fire 1 log at a time all night

Fire Feed only triggers on fires that are in a sealed room, are vented to a "keep warm" entity, and it is < 5c outside.

Fire Feed will update as vents are opened and closed such that whenever a fire can warm a bed, it will be maintained

The old tend fire that keeps work zones and hallways warm will only trigger during work hours now so work zones are not warmed at night pointlessly.

Added a Max pickup range system to the Fire feed task. Branches will only be selected if within 30 tiles of the fireplace or in a stockpile. This means no more midnight treks across the map for wood to feed the fireplace.

Babies will no longer tend fires

Fun, Cleanliness, and Social attributes will not be serviced at night at all.

Other attributes will only try to be serviced at night if they are critical. No more midnight snacks if not starving.

V0.234

Stone Fireplace/Cooking fire bumped from 600-700 secs burn time to better last the night.

Repair tasks won't trigger at sunset and night anymore unless the worker is in overwork mode. The Fire Feed task does a better job of prioritizing fires for night time. Save those branches.

The daytime tend fire task will not trigger in evenings because the night time one is about to take over (save branches)

Pregnancy check is now done when entering AND leaving the bed (mood sometimes goes up overnight)

Next Top Priorities

Getting Hunters to Haul Bunnies when they are cold [DONE Update 2]

Preventing personal needs from breaking chained tasks [DONE Update 2]

Keeping fires lit overnight [DONE Update 3]

Automating burying loved ones

Upgrading the Boost System to also read skill ordering for decision making

Any and all cases of a movement stuck problem causing starvation

Carrying Tools back home better

Fixing bed owners stealing unclaimed beds, blocking them

Wells duplicating water jugs somehow

Thanks again for reading this far. I am committed to fixing all these bugs and annoyances. Winter is getting tested in fire right now, but we are getting it sorted out together!

How has it been a week already since release.

Andrew Hume (Blorf)

MinMax Games Ltd.