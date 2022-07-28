 Skip to content

Hidden Deep update for 28 July 2022

Localization fix

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello fellow explorers!

Apologies that this took langer than anticipated, but with this small hotfix all new content is now also localized in all supported languages. Thank you for playing!

Greetings from
Cogwheel Games & Daedalic Entertainment

