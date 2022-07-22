Alone v0.10 Released!

With great pleasure, I hereby announce the first major release of Alone.

For those who have played earlier versions of the game, this release has some major changes, which I'll go through briefly. For those who haven't ? Well, you get to see some screenshots and some impression of what the mid-late game looks like.

Major Changes

New Combat Changes

The biggest major change is a complete rework of the combat system. Enemies have been rebalanced, new enemies have appeared, combat is now restricted to a special skill, and new weapons and armour is available to be crafted, or looted.

Materials and Islands

Islands are now ruled over by goblins, which must be defeated - including a boss fight, and require the repair of a fortress before they can be build up.

On the other hand, islands now give you access to rarer materials, from which you can make stronger weapons, tools, and armour

Much more

New quests, the introduction of traders, improved visuals, a change to the way tools and crafting works - the list is endless, so why not give it a try and find out for yourself?

What happens next?

The game's not done yet, so I'm already hard at work figuring out what's next. I have a pretty good idea of what I want to implement next milestone, but it'll all depend on feedback, so we'll see. I'll share some more plans in a couple of weeks time.

As always, if you want to keep track of progress, I post weekly dev diaries here - https://devdiaries.alone.epicllama.games