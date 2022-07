Era 4 is now available! Yahoo! Era 4 introduces a lot of new content, including:

-The Spell Forge and 3 new Perks for each Spell!

-12 New Traits!

-6 New Fates

-10 New unique achievements!

-Spell Skins available for each Spell!

-The Magic Coins mechanic!

-A new backdrop!

-New Rune types, and more!

Tremendous thanks to everyone playing and supporting the game! :-D