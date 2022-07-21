Puzzler's Pack Free DLC Update EP2

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Hey there, Puzzlers!

The Early Preview of the first Puzzler Pack is available on Steam! The entire DLC Pack is FREE, so you’ll only need the base game to delve into the Pocket Dungeon’s new content.

Friendly reminder that the DLC pack is still in development! We'll be continuously adding new content and fixing bugs (so keep an eye out for more announcements!) Players are encouraged to share their opinions and suggestions on our Discord channel!

How to access the DLC

Puzzler’s Pack NEW Content Overview

New Quandary Run Characters:

Specter Knight:

“Moonlight” Character Challenge: Every so often the moon will change phases. When it is full, Specter Knight will lose his recovery ability and transform.

“Scythe Slice” Refract Challenge: Slice through chained foes! (As long as there is a free spot at the end of the chain!)

Plague Knight:

“Extra Toxic” Character Challenge: All monsters have increased HP in this challenge. Poison damage persists but acts slower. Foes defeated with your poison attack will not reward gems.

“Bomb Burst” Refract Challenge: Plague can now jump all around the field. While at full health, collect potions to store up Bomb Burst charges!

New Relics:

Super Skeleton Key: This is the only key you will ever need! Rumors say other keys burst when hit with it! Terrific!

Stick of Ram: Charging in the same direction will give you more damage! Make sure to not slow down!

General

Puzzle Knight no longer spends a full turn when rotating units but instead will slightly advance turn time.

Mona + Potion Napkin: Only potions aligned with Mona horizontally or vertically are immune to explosions from other potions.

Small art update to the Quandary description board.

Added a “Shader Strength” setting under “Video Options”. You can use this to lower or turn off shaders used in Quandaries (i.e. Specter’s Moonlight).

Text update on some of the new feats & quandary descriptions.

Items stay in place for a turn when opening a chest.

