Lunaela update for 21 July 2022

New boss (MVP) added to the wildlands

21 July 2022

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello adventurers here is what changed:

·A new lvl 150 boss have been added to the wildlands.

·The monster of the swamp card is now available.

