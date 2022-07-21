New boss (MVP) added to the wildlands

Hello adventurers here is what changed:
·A new lvl 150 boss have been added to the wildlands.
·The monster of the swamp card is now available.
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
Hello adventurers here is what changed:
·A new lvl 150 boss have been added to the wildlands.
·The monster of the swamp card is now available.
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update