Units summoned during the first round of combat are now properly fatigued.

Battle Cry mana cost reduced to 1 from 2.

Final Thrust base damage increased by 1, and bonus damaged decreased by 1.

Revenge bonus damage increased by 1.

Eldritch Smite damage increased back to 20 from 18.

The general consensus is that the Imperium lineage is the weakest of the three. If you have any suggestions on what it's missing, let me know!