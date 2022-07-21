-
Add the function of reading and archiving in the start interface;
Add the chapter function of the start interface;
Replace the font effect of the start interface option again;
Cancel the function of continuing the game;
Cancel the "auto save" function triggered by the game plot;
Increase game tips;
Change the icons of the client and game library, which is more in line with the subsequent chapters and the overall theme atmosphere of the game.
抓紧最后一朵 update for 21 July 2022
增添补充七个小功能 Add seven small functions
