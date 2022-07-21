Controls Hotfix!

Hi all, Kai from L7 Games here.

Following your feedback I have updated our previously awful keyboard controls to the following:

WASD/Arrow Keys: Steering, acceleration and brake

F: Perform trick whilst airborne.

R: Reset/Respawn

P: Pause

Hopefully these controls make it our game more accessible, sorry for leaving our old horrible test controls!

Level 7 games are a small team of students studying Games Development Msc at the University of Gloucestershire, and we are all really grateful for the awesome response you guys have shown us for our game!

A few of us would like to continue working on the game over time but we have one last big essay to finish and a few of us have entered the games industry full time!

We can't promise anything but we've been discussing potentially working on the following:

New levels!

Better shop system

Steam integrated leaderboards

Rebindable keys

Thank you all again for your support, enjoy the new, less awful controls and stay steezy,

Kai