-helicopter movement fix
-Delta ability now loads 6 aa missiles and hold them until they are being shot
-Judgement Day brightness increase
-easy and very easy now take more dmg
-infantry now take 20% more dmg from autocannons
-egret dmg buff
Global Conflagration Playtest update for 21 July 2022
Change Logs
