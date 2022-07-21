 Skip to content

Global Conflagration Playtest update for 21 July 2022

Change Logs

Share · View all patches · Build 9165888 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

-helicopter movement fix
-Delta ability now loads 6 aa missiles and hold them until they are being shot
-Judgement Day brightness increase
-easy and very easy now take more dmg
-infantry now take 20% more dmg from autocannons
-egret dmg buff

