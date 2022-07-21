New, Version 10.0.8, Hold Your Own!

Hey everyone,

V10.0.8 is now available on the Live branch.

If you are currently playing on the beta Experimental branch no restart is required.

If you are still playing with v9 then a new start will be required.

Have a great day!!

Backstory

A small atoll in the Pacific discovered in the late 1500s by a Portuguese explorer. It was named As Ilhas Esquecidas or The Forgotten Islands as there was evidence of prior inhabitants. It became a small way station for resupply of Portuguese trader and explorer ships until it was deemed too far out of the way of the established trade routes. The settlers that remained populated the islands until more modern times when a modest amount of minerals were discovered.

The islands mostly retained their original Portuguese names until the Insurgents came. Known locally as O Vento de Sangue, Blood Wind, or just the proper name O Vento, the Insurgents carried out a bloody invasion that resulted in the remaining exiles to refer to the islands by their current, more colorful names, most in Portuguese.

New map layout.



Island name changes to reflect the backstory.

Ilhas dos Mortos (Dead Islands, four connected by bridges)

Ilha do Desespero (Desperation Island)

Coby’s Isle

Ilha da Traição (Betrayal Island)

Ilha de Perdição (Perdition Island)

O Oráculo (The Oracle)

Ilha do Sangue (Blood Island)

Ilha Congelada (Cold Island)

New POIs in addition to towns with the old look; fishing villages, mountain villages, desert villages, swamp houses, lighthouses.

Towns on the coast have boat docks, as one would expect in an archipelago.

All POIs are custom layout, no 'generic' towns.



Changed some caves to mines, replaced all cave entrances.



New rural roads with some guard rails, drive carefully!



Animal spawns are now more location specific, e.g., crocodiles spawn in and around the swamp biome on Ilha da Traição.



Loot

There is now greater loot list specialization and new loot-specific containers. You are most likely to find specific items in containers that would make sense in the real world. Anything you think might contain something try and open. Clearly some are still static decorations for performance’ sake. However, there are new loot containers that are easy to overlook. Try and open everything.



Loot only respawns after 10 in-game days and only if the loot container is empty. This means that if you leave something in the container, that container will not respawn. Each loot container has its own respawn timer. This is the way it has always been, and I left it working the same way. It also means you can use loot containers (not AI dropped containers) as your own storage…try and remember where though. They will not respawn if there is something in them.

Perishable items will only start to perish once the loot container is opened the first time. If you don’t need food, then don’t open containers that you are confident contain food items. Go back and open them when in need of food.

Added Battery to loot list for insurgent drops on kill. It is a relatively rare drop but is now required for crafting a Flashlight on the Weapons Bench. Batteries can also be crafted in the Workbench but require Titanium Ingots (same as old recipe). Flashlights can only be crafted or bought from an NPC.

Added Iron Ore to garbage loot containers. In case a player has no more iron ore and no pickaxe they can either loot trash containers for some small Iron Ore loot or punch iron nodes in caves for small chance at Iron Ore.

Quality of Life (QoL) Improvements

Pistol gun parts stack, 5 per stack.

Better organized crafting menus, grouped and alphabetized with group.

Bread and some other cooked items have a longer shelf life.

Added Fahrenheit and Celsius temperature option. Can be set at start of new game or changed in options menu during game.



Added Body Temp slider showing proximity to hypothermia and heat exhaustion limits.



Added Power Available indicator/text to workbenches requiring power. Now you know you need to turn that generator on before you try to craft.



Added default crafting quantity of '1' if recipe requirements are met. This was an often requested feature!



Increase quantity arrow, ‘>’ in crafting window turns red to indicate not enough mats.



Adjusted weapon damage, more adjustments will likely be necessary.

You can now use coal in the campfire, forge, and wood stove. It burns quite a bit longer than wood.

Allow building components to be picked up instead of destroyed. Deleting now returns the component to inventory. A confirmation message was added to confirm ‘deletion’. Targeting placeables gives a "[Del] to Pick Up" tool tip. Targeting building components does not but you can still use [Del] and a confirmation window will pop up.

Removed building prerequisites that would have required removing some buildings parts to remove others. This can result in ‘floating’ components. There is no Structural Integrity (SI) currently, and no plans to add SI currently.

Workshop Blueprints are not consumed when building the Workshop or the Workshop Foundation. This means you can build as many Workshops or Workshop Foundations as you like.

Added 3rd person view option to vehicles (like the boat has). Please provide feedback on 3rd person distance, adjustments may be necessary to prevent motion sickness. Recommend sitting back from monitor while driving, especially for large monitors.



Removed the build/delete circular bar. Now builds are instant and deletes (picks up) are instant after confirmation.

Added progress view of deliver material quests to the Quest tab.

Added public Workbench, Saw Bench, Chemistry Station, and Weapon Bench at various locations.

Added public Plant Bed at farms. There are five farms on the starting islands and three more farms on Ilha do Desespero.

Boat has an auto-forward key now. Left-Alt starts the boat forward at its current selected speed. Either ‘W’ or ‘S’ resumes manual control.

Reduced quantities of some delivery quests by ~20%. My intent is to make these delivery quests more engaging and less grind. I have quests rework and additions on my road map but will like push some of this work earlier in smaller increments.

Reduced berries requirement for Juice from 10 to 5.

Set sales price of diamonds at 50 gold…seeing as, temporarily, they have only one other use.

Reduced crafting time and increased stack size of Tallow (used to make Biofuel).

Reduced Leather requirement for Leather Chair from 25 to 15.

Increased the number of increments of foundation height placement (‘U’ key bind) from 3 to 6. Max height adjustment remains the same, increment is smaller.

Reduced the Extractor time from 120 sec to 60 sec since it is a late game item and uses considerable power. Also replaced the magnesium powder with magnesium.

New

Added craftable Freezer that further reduces spoilage time over the fridge. Crafted on the Workshop Bench and requires Titanium Plates. Freezer is on the right, fridge on the left.



Added a bed to forward compartment of boat. Mousing over gives option to click to sleep.



Added building components to Saw Bench menu so you can craft both from inventory and Saw Bench. Saw Bench crafting is faster than crafting from inventory.

Added Stone Forge recipes to Furnace.

Added sand recipe to Anvil.

Added alternate Glass Jar recipe to Electric Furnace and uses sand directly.

Added Campfire recipes to Wood Stove and Electric Stove, added some Wood Stove recipes to Electric Stove. Once you craft the Wood Stove you will no longer need the Campfire, you can pick it up and use it when at remote locations.

Added alternate recipes for Juice, Chamomile Cup, Coffee Cup, and Green Tea Cup that uses glass water jar instead of plastic water bottle. Jar is consumed.



Added capability of food items to have multiple health benefits. This greatly expands the food crafting options as we continue to evolve the game. Both positive and negative benefits can be applied with foods items. Including future use of poisons. It also makes new health stats easily added.

Several fruits had no crafting use in the game, blueberries, apples, grapes, and tomatoes. Two new recipes were added to utilize these.

Added Canned Fruit that uses 2 each of apples, blueberries, and grapes and is crafted in the Wood or Electric Stove. When consumed it regenerates 40 Carbs and 10 Thirst.

Added Tomato Soup, crafted on the Wood or Electric Stove, that uses 3 tomatoes 2 Medicinal Herbs, 1 Salt, and a Glass Water Bottle. When consumed it regenerates 40 Carbs, 10 Thirst, and 20 Health. The bottle is not returned. Currently tomatoes are loot items only.

Added a new Workshop Foundation piece that snaps to other foundations and lets you integrate your workshop with your base. Make your workshop as large as you want, use the same walls, ceilings, and roof parts as the rest of your base, and add lights. Original Workshop is still craftable.



New 4x4 vehicle choice to purchase at the Mechanic. This vehicle is more expensive but is tuned to perform better on various types of terrain and hence will climb steeper slopes. It also has a higher clearance and will roll over objects that would stop the other vehicles. Please provide feedback on all vehicle types and I will continue to fine tune.



Added friction values to the various road and terrain surface types. The vehicles have different performance on these various surfaces, the Sedan better suited to paved roads, the 4x4 doing quite well on all surfaces. Adjustments will be ongoing.

Added car naming function and recall. When you place your car, it will ask for a name. You can now rename or recall your car by going to a garage and accessing the radio on workbench in the back right side.



This will cost 100g and will recall your car to the garage you are at. This will be helpful if you go flying off the road into the ocean, or if you want to sail to another island and use the garage there to bring your car to you. [spoiler]There are garages in the two modern towns, the mining town, one on the side of the road in the Ilhas dos Mortos. There are three garages on Ilha do Desespero; the mining town and the modern town. There is one on Ilha da Traição in an industrial complex near the modern town. There are three on O Oráculo; one at the industrial town and two in the mining town. Since these are the only islands with significant road systems, they are the only ones to which you can recall your car. If you want a car on one of the others, buy a new one and place it when you are on the island.[/spoiler]

Added a clay rock type. It produces only clay and can be found around the lakes on the starter islands. Use pickaxe to harvest. Like all surface rocks they will not respawn.



World temperature drops by 5 C (9 F) when it starts raining.

Modified Cooked Crocodile to give 70 Protein but also -10 Thirst. Also added two Salt to Recipe but gives two Cooked Crocodile instead of one. Crocodiles can only be found in the swamp biome on Ilha da Traição.

Wooden Crates now stack on top of other Wooden Crates, Military Crates stack on top of other Military Crates.



Added Empty Container to Workbench recipe list, you no longer need to rely only on looted Empty Containers. One Aluminum Ingot produces two Empty Containers.

Modified the Chamomile Tin recipe to require 2 Chamomile plants, 2 Medical Plants, 1 water. The Chamomile Cup now gives 30 Thirst and 30 Health, instantly now but Heal Over Time (HoT) in the future. Chamomile Tins are now rare in loot crates. This distinguishes the Green Tea Cups that only provide 30 Thirst from the Chamomile Cups that have additional benefits.

Reduced the Ore Extractor cycle time from 120 seconds to 60 seconds since it is a late game item, uses a lot of power, and doesn't extract all that much ore. Also, replaced the Magnesium Powder with just Magnesium to match what you would mine in a cave.

Fixes and Changes

Ported to UE 4.27

Fixed Workshop not being able to be deleted.

Removed crafting recipe references for gold bars and gold coins…for now.

Sun moves now when in vehicle/boat/heli so you can see the change instead of it just being updated when you exit the vehicle/boat/heli.

Helicopter no longer flies underwater. A height limit is also now implemented.

Cars are much more controllable; improvements will continue to be made in driving.

Changed heli HUD text to using Helipad to change name rather than Shipyard.

Reworked weather system. When fog rolls in it now also affects the water.

Fixed a problem where Coffee would not regenerate stamina past the original 100. Coffee though will be reworked significantly in the future to provide temporary Stamina increases…likely followed by temporary Stamina decreases, like that feeling you get when your first two shots of espresso for the day wear off.

Fixed an old problem that resulted in partial loss of commands such as switching hot bar tools, jumping, or accessing main menu.

Fixed an old problem that resulted in erroneous 'full' messages when eating or drinking.

Adjusted storm frequency. You will see a storm between one half and two ingame days. One ingame day is 72 RL minutes. Please let me know if you find this too frequent or not frequent enough. Personally I like the storms but I've tried to balance it. In the future I may expose the settings in the ingame menu.

Added vendor NPC (Mechanic, Trader, Pharmacist, and Arms Dealer) map markers at the start of a Full Sandbox game. The new map would likely make trying to discover all four of these frustrating. If players in Full Sandbox mode find this too easy I can consider a 'hint' method of narrowing down their possible locations.

Fixed a problem where holding the right mouse button (aim) while using 'E' on a container or entering inventory with 'I' would result in hotbar freezing, weapon firing freezing, jumping to not work, and even getting the main menu to fail.

Fixed an old problem where the boat, if run into the shore or any object either forward or backward, would tip up on the bow or stern and behave badly. Now, if you run into something the boat gently stops and settles back into the water allowing the player to regain control. However, there are partially submerged rocks that can ground your boat, so be careful! If you’re on auto-forward be in open waters! If you try really hard you can probably also ground it in other locations, the fix was meant to reduce the problem. I find this far too amusing to try and prevent!



Happy Sailing!

Patch Notes from beta version 10.0.7

These are fixes to V10.0.7 beta branch now carried over to V10.0.8 Live.

Fixed an issue with loot container respawn timers. This may have resulted in infinite loops that either caused a CTD or caused drastic FPS drop. Please continue to report CTD and what you were doing at the time.

Fixed vendor up arrow not working.

Fixed an issue resulting from crouching in shallow water.

Removed Diamond Pickaxe and Axe from a quest loot container for now. Once those tools are reintroduced, they’ll be added back.

Fixed crocs disappearing immediately after being killed.

Logs in the swamp can sometimes stop a player movement. Crouch, walk away, and uncrouch. Report instances if they still happen.

Reworked fall damage. Jumping off a roof, for example, will cause about 40 fall damage. Running and jumping down a steep slope will cause massive fall damage.

Modified the new freezer mats and crafting station to make the fridge…which stays the same…more useful for longer into the game.

Edible plant spawner (except the cactus) has been removed as they were very difficult to find and produced hundreds of actors affecting performance. There are specialized Produce loot containers primarily found at farms that have a full range of fruits and vegetables as well as seeds. These items can also be found in many other loot containers resulting in a plentiful supply if managed properly. Additionally, every farm, five on the starting islands, has a public plant bed that you can use until you have found or made enough fertilizer to construct your own. With careful management produce should never be a problem.

Adjusted the ration of various animals that spawn. This should slightly increase the farm animal ratio to predators and deer.

Fixed boat recall. It should now appear slightly above the water and settle gently in front of the shipyard.

Dev Notes and Known Issues

MP has been disabled in the main menu due to severe issues after porting to 4.27. I will revisit this in the future.

The quest line, and the most recent V9 sill system, have been retained. Both will be the subject of future updates.

Some NPCs will spawn on roof tops and when killed their loot crate will not fall to the ground. While it can be annoying to be denied your just reward occasionally, I decided having NPC 'snipers' keep you alert...so look up often! Unfortunately it also means that the very occasional animal can be found on a roof but that is much more rare.

During beta testing, instances of hotbar lockup had occurred. Two different fixes were applied and the instances drastically reduced. If new instances of this occur please very carefully describe all actions leading up to the lockup and report either in Steam or on Discord.

I has been reported that splitting a stack of perishables repeatedly can quickly cause degradation of the remaining perish time. I have only been able to duplicate this by 'cheating' in a stack larger than the maximum allowed stack size. As a side not, feel free to use any 3rd party software you like, but please identify that you did so when reporting bugs. So-called 'cheat engines' can create problems that I cannot recreate and I cannot reasonably support the use of such 3rd party tools.

World Temperature adjustments are still being made, as well as the characteristics of various clothing necessary for different environments.

In the near future the development Trello will be made available for viewing to the public. You will see the detailed status of all development progress including the technical notes.

Vehicle Stats

These, except the price, are relative numbers indicating the performance differences in the various vehicles. They will likely undergo significant changes as players report issues. For example, Max Torque affects, in part, how well the vehicle does on different slopes.

[table]

[tr]

[th]Vehicle[/th]

[th]Price[/th]

[th]Mass[/th]

[th]Max Torque[/th]

[th]Max RPM[/th]

[th]Max Speed[/th]

[th]Drag Coef[/th]

[th]Clearance[/th]

[th]Flood Level[/th]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]Hatchback[/td]

[td]300[/td]

[td]1400[/td]

[td]480[/td]

[td]5800[/td]

[td]2000[/td]

[td]0.3[/td]

[td]17[/td]

[td]34[/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]Sedan[/td]

[td]700[/td]

[td]1500[/td]

[td]540[/td]

[td]6500[/td]

[td]3000[/td]

[td]0.25[/td]

[td]17[/td]

[td]35[/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]SUV[/td]

[td]500[/td]

[td]1700[/td]

[td]500[/td]

[td]5800[/td]

[td]2200[/td]

[td]0.35[/td]

[td]30[/td]

[td]45[/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]4x4[/td]

[td]1,000[/td]

[td]2100[/td]

[td]717[/td]

[td]5400[/td]

[td]2000[/td]

[td]0.35[/td]

[td]53[/td]

[td]80[/td]

[/tr]

[/table]