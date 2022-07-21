Hard West 2 - Launching August 4th!

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Hiya Friends!

We know you’ve been waiting patiently, and it's time to see what happens next for Hard West 2!

We've seen what occurs when you play your odds with the Devil.

We met some of the characters who will accompany us through this new journey in the Hard West.

We've got a first taste of the action and learned the skills that will help our posse reclaim what's rightfully theirs.

Now…we're happy to inform you that Hard West 2 is landing on Steam on August the 4th, 2022!

And that's not all! In case you've missed the chance to play the Hard West 2 Demo, we've got your back: the Demo will be available again starting from July 28th, 2022! Don't miss this chance (again).

Think that's all? Think again! We've got one more card up our sleeve: from July 28th to August 1, everyone will get to play Hard West (the first chapter) for free here, on Steam!

https://store.steampowered.com/app/307670/Hard_West/

Mosey over to our Steam page and wishlist Hard West 2 now! Don’t forget to follow us on Twitch for the next livestream, happening today!



