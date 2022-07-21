Hard West 2 - Launching August 4th!

Hiya Friends!
We know you’ve been waiting patiently, and it's time to see what happens next for Hard West 2!
- We've seen what occurs when you play your odds with the Devil.
- We met some of the characters who will accompany us through this new journey in the Hard West.
- We've got a first taste of the action and learned the skills that will help our posse reclaim what's rightfully theirs.
Now…we're happy to inform you that Hard West 2 is landing on Steam on August the 4th, 2022!
And that's not all! In case you've missed the chance to play the Hard West 2 Demo, we've got your back: the Demo will be available again starting from July 28th, 2022! Don't miss this chance (again).
Think that's all? Think again! We've got one more card up our sleeve: from July 28th to August 1, everyone will get to play Hard West (the first chapter) for free here, on Steam!
https://store.steampowered.com/app/307670/Hard_West/
Mosey over to our Steam page and wishlist Hard West 2 now! Don’t forget to follow us on Twitch for the next livestream, happening today!
