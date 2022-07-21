 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Trials of Wilderness update for 21 July 2022

Update 4.8.6

Share · View all patches · Build 9165824 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Added: AI movement difficulty can be changed in the game. You need to press Esc and then "Change difficulty" at the bottom.
Ceilings can now be placed on top of each other, they do not have to be directly connected to the wall.
When you return the difficulty from normal to peaceful, all creatures that attacked you will disappear.
Fixed: If an animal or savage is dead during saving the game, a dead bear is spawned when the game is loaded.
Fixed: Some trees will not disappear after you cut it down.
Fixed: Removing a horse cart freezes the game if you stand on the cart while removing it.
New models for savages will be added in the update 4.9.

Changed files in this update

Trials of Wilderness Depot Depot 934181
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link