Update 4.8.6

Added: AI movement difficulty can be changed in the game. You need to press Esc and then "Change difficulty" at the bottom.

Ceilings can now be placed on top of each other, they do not have to be directly connected to the wall.

When you return the difficulty from normal to peaceful, all creatures that attacked you will disappear.

Fixed: If an animal or savage is dead during saving the game, a dead bear is spawned when the game is loaded.

Fixed: Some trees will not disappear after you cut it down.

Fixed: Removing a horse cart freezes the game if you stand on the cart while removing it.

New models for savages will be added in the update 4.9.