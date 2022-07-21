Look how pretty I am... 😏 The new UI is here!

Scouts!
This is your 2Ds speaking. For a few weeks now we were teasing a new UI in the game. We know that you already saw the different pop-up windows in-game, but today we can finally say it out loud…
We finished implementing the new UI to our game. 😎
And yes, it’s fresher than the cold 🥒 cucumber-watermelon 🍉 salad with ice, served in the middle of summer. Also, the main menu got new robes. Watcha think ‘bout ‘em? 🤔
This is not the only very important feature that’s a part of this update to the Early Access build.
The performance boost we added truly is a gamechanger for all AMD Radeon and Steam Deck owners! 🔧
Now, we’re sure that Lumen looks and shines as we imagined. Don’t forget to tell us how you dig (pun intended) the changes of this update on the game’s Discord server! 👈
Last, but not least, here’s a whole changelog.
## [EA User Interface Update] -- 2022-07-21 - VERSION = 6790
Added
- there is now a changelog in the main menu now
- New UI
- added button in Options that reset settings to default values
- improved inventory controls with mouse:
you can now select items by clicking them
you can drag items between slots to rearrange inventory
drag item out of inventory to throw it away
- rearranging inventory using controller is back
- quickslot items (1-4) are now displayed when inventory is hidden
- added map legend to the map screen
- added light indicator to the gate build icon
- added posibility to name save slots
- added new turret-like building: Lumen Beam
### Changed
- overhauled in-game UI to be more consistent and readable on small screens
- tutorial floor texture is sharper now
- building overlap tweaks, building failed should be less often
- overhauled title screen
- reworked inventory item assigning:
secondary item is assigned with a right-click
1-4 shortcuts are the first four slots; change them by rearraging inventory
- removed inventory auto-sorting
- improved item icons
- cursor defaut and max scale increased
- cursor defaut color changed to match the new UI
- number of save slots is no longer limited
- drill is no longer tied to the first inventory slot
### Fixed
- performance improvement on Radeon video cards
- performance improvement on low spec hardware
- fixed a bug with duplicate particle managers, which impacted preformance
- fixed some random issues that could happen on invalid window state (most notably when pressing Win+D)
- fixed throw sound still playing when trying to throw drill
- fixed lower workshop in Forsaken Tunnels not being powered properly
- fixed some buildings having wrong construction effect
- player's crosshair is no longer visible on top of the paused menu
Now, we can finally change an emoji to in our Q3/2022 roadmap.
PLANNED FOR Q3/2022
✔️ New beautiful User Interface and icons 🖼️
👉Robotic helpers and their workshop 🤖
👉Flamethrower Turret 🔥
The new is coming. 🚶
