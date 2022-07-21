 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Lumencraft update for 21 July 2022

Look how pretty I am... 😏 The new UI is here!

Share · View all patches · Build 9165698 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Scouts!

This is your 2Ds speaking. For a few weeks now we were teasing a new UI in the game. We know that you already saw the different pop-up windows in-game, but today we can finally say it out loud…

We finished implementing the new UI to our game. 😎

And yes, it’s fresher than the cold 🥒 cucumber-watermelon 🍉 salad with ice, served in the middle of summer. Also, the main menu got new robes. Watcha think ‘bout ‘em? 🤔

This is not the only very important feature that’s a part of this update to the Early Access build.

The performance boost we added truly is a gamechanger for all AMD Radeon and Steam Deck owners! 🔧

Now, we’re sure that Lumen looks and shines as we imagined. Don’t forget to tell us how you dig (pun intended) the changes of this update on the game’s Discord server! 👈

Last, but not least, here’s a whole changelog.

## [EA User Interface Update] -- 2022-07-21 - VERSION = 6790

Added

  • there is now a changelog in the main menu now
  • New UI
  • added button in Options that reset settings to default values
  • improved inventory controls with mouse:
    you can now select items by clicking them
    you can drag items between slots to rearrange inventory
    drag item out of inventory to throw it away
  • rearranging inventory using controller is back
  • quickslot items (1-4) are now displayed when inventory is hidden
  • added map legend to the map screen
  • added light indicator to the gate build icon
  • added posibility to name save slots
  • added new turret-like building: Lumen Beam
### Changed
  • overhauled in-game UI to be more consistent and readable on small screens
  • tutorial floor texture is sharper now
  • building overlap tweaks, building failed should be less often
  • overhauled title screen
  • reworked inventory item assigning:
    secondary item is assigned with a right-click
    1-4 shortcuts are the first four slots; change them by rearraging inventory
  • removed inventory auto-sorting
  • improved item icons
  • cursor defaut and max scale increased
  • cursor defaut color changed to match the new UI
  • number of save slots is no longer limited
  • drill is no longer tied to the first inventory slot
### Fixed
  • performance improvement on Radeon video cards
  • performance improvement on low spec hardware
  • fixed a bug with duplicate particle managers, which impacted preformance
  • fixed some random issues that could happen on invalid window state (most notably when pressing Win+D)
  • fixed throw sound still playing when trying to throw drill
  • fixed lower workshop in Forsaken Tunnels not being powered properly
  • fixed some buildings having wrong construction effect
  • player's crosshair is no longer visible on top of the paused menu

Now, we can finally change an emoji to in our Q3/2022 roadmap.
PLANNED FOR Q3/2022
✔️ New beautiful User Interface and icons 🖼️
👉Robotic helpers and their workshop 🤖
👉Flamethrower Turret 🔥

The new is coming. 🚶
Another meme? Why not.

Stay tuned for more coming soon! 🚀

Play the updated game and “follow” us on Steam⚙️, join our Discord 🎧 server and follow us on Facebook 👍 and Twitter 🐦

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1713810/Lumencraft/

Join our fight! We need your drills!
2Dynamic Games

Changed files in this update

Depot 1713811
  • Loading history…
Depot 1713812
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link