Look how pretty I am... 😏 The new UI is here!

Scouts!

This is your 2Ds speaking. For a few weeks now we were teasing a new UI in the game. We know that you already saw the different pop-up windows in-game, but today we can finally say it out loud…

We finished implementing the new UI to our game. 😎

And yes, it’s fresher than the cold 🥒 cucumber-watermelon 🍉 salad with ice, served in the middle of summer. Also, the main menu got new robes. Watcha think ‘bout ‘em? 🤔

This is not the only very important feature that’s a part of this update to the Early Access build.

The performance boost we added truly is a gamechanger for all AMD Radeon and Steam Deck owners! 🔧

Now, we’re sure that Lumen looks and shines as we imagined. Don’t forget to tell us how you dig (pun intended) the changes of this update on the game’s Discord server! 👈

Last, but not least, here’s a whole changelog.

Added

there is now a changelog in the main menu now

New UI

added button in Options that reset settings to default values

improved inventory controls with mouse:

you can now select items by clicking them

you can drag items between slots to rearrange inventory

drag item out of inventory to throw it away

quickslot items (1-4) are now displayed when inventory is hidden

added map legend to the map screen

added light indicator to the gate build icon

added posibility to name save slots

added new turret-like building: Lumen Beam

### Changed

overhauled in-game UI to be more consistent and readable on small screens

tutorial floor texture is sharper now

building overlap tweaks, building failed should be less often

overhauled title screen

reworked inventory item assigning:

secondary item is assigned with a right-click

1-4 shortcuts are the first four slots; change them by rearraging inventory

improved item icons

cursor defaut and max scale increased

cursor defaut color changed to match the new UI

number of save slots is no longer limited

drill is no longer tied to the first inventory slot

### Fixed

performance improvement on Radeon video cards

performance improvement on low spec hardware

fixed a bug with duplicate particle managers, which impacted preformance

fixed some random issues that could happen on invalid window state (most notably when pressing Win+D)

fixed throw sound still playing when trying to throw drill

fixed lower workshop in Forsaken Tunnels not being powered properly

fixed some buildings having wrong construction effect

player's crosshair is no longer visible on top of the paused menu

Now, we can finally change an emoji to in our Q3/2022 roadmap.

PLANNED FOR Q3/2022

✔️ New beautiful User Interface and icons 🖼️

👉Robotic helpers and their workshop 🤖

👉Flamethrower Turret 🔥

The new is coming. 🚶

Another meme? Why not.

Stay tuned for more coming soon! 🚀

