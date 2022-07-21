 Skip to content

Nevergrind Online update for 21 July 2022

Improved sharded town channel assignment. Fixed single-player Enter World UI

Build 9165668 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

236: Early Access 0.12.73 - July 21, 2022 12:55 PM EST
• Sharded town channels now flow correctly from 1 to 20.
• Fixed it so single player doesn't show shards. It worked fine to enter the game, but it has nothing to do with online sharding.

Changed files in this update

Nevergrind Online Depot Depot 853452
