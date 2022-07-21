236: Early Access 0.12.73 - July 21, 2022 12:55 PM EST
• Sharded town channels now flow correctly from 1 to 20.
• Fixed it so single player doesn't show shards. It worked fine to enter the game, but it has nothing to do with online sharding.
Nevergrind Online update for 21 July 2022
Improved sharded town channel assignment. Fixed single-player Enter World UI
236: Early Access 0.12.73 - July 21, 2022 12:55 PM EST
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update