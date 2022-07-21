 Skip to content

Get In The Car, Loser! update for 21 July 2022

Minor bugfix update 1.0.2.48

Share · View all patches · Build 9165654 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

​This update fixes an issue where the game wouldn't start if the system locale was set to Turkish. If you encounter this or any other issue, please let me know with an email to support@loveconquersallgames.com right away and I'll look into it!​

Changed files in this update

Get In The Car, Loser! Windows Depot 938861
  • Loading history…
Get In The Car, Loser! macOS Depot 938862
  • Loading history…
