Hi! A very small update today.
The hitboxes on the t34 turret has been changed and there has also been a few tweaks on the bounce chance of projectiles.
The AI on the old map should work now again.
Steel Crew update for 21 July 2022
Some small tweaks and bugfixes
Hi! A very small update today.
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update