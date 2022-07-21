 Skip to content

Steel Crew update for 21 July 2022

Some small tweaks and bugfixes

Share · View all patches · Build 9165615 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hi! A very small update today.
The hitboxes on the t34 turret has been changed and there has also been a few tweaks on the bounce chance of projectiles.
The AI on the old map should work now again.

Changed files in this update

Tank Crew Content Depot 905971
