Update 2022-07-21 (Achievements, Buffs and More)

Hello and welcome to one of the more interesting patches for Tilefinder!

Here are all the additions, changes and fixes for this patch.

Buffs and Debuffs

You can now see what buffs and debuffs a unit has on it!

The active buffs are always displayed as icons above the unit's HP bar.

To further inspect how many turns there are left and what the buff is called, you can Inspect (Q) the unit and you will see the active buffs next to its description!

This has been a wanted feature for a long time and now it's finally in the game!

Steam Achievements

This patch also brings Steam Achievements! There are currently 20 achievements you can unlock by playing and progressing through the game!

Note that this feature is still a bit experimental.

I use a third-party app to trigger achievements.

Please, let me know if you encounter any issues.

I expect that Anti-Virus or Windows apps might block achievements.

It will probably not work if you're running on Wine (Linux) or similar apps.

Also, very importantly, you need to install Microsoft Visual C++ 2019 or higher.

This should be done automatically when you install the game from now, but for existing users, please make sure you install this.

Dust Trails

This is just a small effect for immersion. Units now leave dust behind when they move. Fancy!

Bugfixes

Fixed Nana Joy crashing the shop after unlocking the Tooth of Insomnia

Fixed a bug causing the sea to overlap with the UI in beach/ship shops.

Fixed other background glitches

Crewmate now correctly displays +2 damage every turn.

That's all for now!

Do let me know if anything doesn't work as intended.

I'll try to fix it ASAP.

Cheers,

Dave