RELEASE OF FLEET COMMANDER : PACIFIC

We are pleased to announce that our game covering the strategic campaign of the Pacific War (WW2, 1941-1945) is now releasing in Early Access.

The game is playable in Multiplayer with your Steam friends, and also against the AI (although the goal of the Early Access is to build up on the existing one). Valid improvements may be brought along the way, on various points, thanks to the community.

Available languages are English, French and Spanish. Others (Chinese, Russian, German, Italian, possibly Japanese) could be added during the course of the next weeks.

We would love to get the community feedback during the upcoming stages, as we feel we have much to learn from your comments, suggestions and reports, so we can do our utmost to get the game to higher standards with your assistance.

Have fun…and fire!