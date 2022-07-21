Aim Lab 0.96.8

0.96.8 is live with some significant QoL changes to Creator Studio and weapon skin support. Starting with Creator Studio, editable Creator Studio scenarios have arrived! Note that previously made scenarios will default to not being editable until a creator turns this option on. For weapon skins, it’s now possible to select a skin to use in the Settings menu. This will apply the skin to future task plays when using the associated weapon.

New Features

Editable Creator Studio Scenarios

Creators can now set if their creations are allowed to be edited by other users or not when uploading a scenario from Creator Studio. Previously made scenarios are default to not being editable, creators can go to previously made scenarios to allow them to be edited by others. An editable scenario will have an Edit button when viewing scenarios from the training or workshop menus, Clicking Edit will load up the scenario in Creator Studio to make edits. Once a task is set to being editable, it cannot be changed back to not editable, this includes other users editing an editable task.

Skins Support

Available skins can now be viewed from a new tab in the Settings menu, selecting a skin for a weapon and saving will remember your selected skin for future task plays. Skins can now be changed mid-task play via the Settings menu and weapon loadout settings (including skin selection) will now be remembered between task plays

New Skins

Introducing Aimee, an Aim Lab-inspired anime character! Available now in the new Aimee 9mm/Shadow Bundle!

Fixed in Aim Lab

Search bar disappeared when re-entering the training tab

Escape menus had different language/spelling for the settings menu

Replays skipped over periods of no activity in some situations

When playing as a guest, the replay modal didn’t close by clicking the 'X' from the task results screen

The replay modal now properly shows if you used a weapon skin during a play

Clicking on Buy Now from the store didn’t open a browser link if Steam Overlay was disabled

Saving a playlist without a name removed all tasks from the playlist

If you aren't already following us, check out @aimlab on Twitter & Instagram for more awesome events, memes, and training tips. Don't forget you can report any bugs in-game and join us on [Discord](discord.gg/aimlab) or check out the [subreddit](reddit.com/r/aimlab) to let us know of any feature requests you have or to just come and hang out with the community & our devs!