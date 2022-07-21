SCP STRATEGY - Update 1.2

Hi SCP players!

We are back with a new update! Do you want to know what is new?

v1.2 changelog:

added 20 new SCPs

added 4 new special events

added a button that opens saves and logs location in mod tools

fixed outline glitches during combat

fixed bugged scps

fixed glitched texts in the Russian language version

fixed some tutorials

fixed some issues in mod tools

improved the Russian translation

Let us know if you will find any new bugs or issues.

You can also join our discord.