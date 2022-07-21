 Skip to content

SCP Strategy update for 21 July 2022

SCP STRATEGY - Update 1.2

Hi SCP players!

We are back with a new update! Do you want to know what is new?

v1.2 changelog:

  • added 20 new SCPs
  • added 4 new special events
  • added a button that opens saves and logs location in mod tools
  • fixed outline glitches during combat
  • fixed bugged scps
  • fixed glitched texts in the Russian language version
  • fixed some tutorials
  • fixed some issues in mod tools
  • improved the Russian translation

Let us know if you will find any new bugs or issues.
You can also join our discord.

