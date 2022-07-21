SCP STRATEGY - Update 1.2

Hi SCP players!
We are back with a new update! Do you want to know what is new?
v1.2 changelog:
- added 20 new SCPs
- added 4 new special events
- added a button that opens saves and logs location in mod tools
- fixed outline glitches during combat
- fixed bugged scps
- fixed glitched texts in the Russian language version
- fixed some tutorials
- fixed some issues in mod tools
- improved the Russian translation
Let us know if you will find any new bugs or issues.
You can also join our discord.
Changed files in this update