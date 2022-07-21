- Custom shortcuts can now be created in the options menu. The rule for creating a shortcut is that it must be any single key and can additionally include any of the following modifiers: Alt, Control, and Shift.
- The app's menu can now also be opened via your tray. This can be accessed by clicking on the arrow on the right end of your taskbar. Click the Wallpaper Alive icon and this will bring the menu up.
Over the past few weeks I have released a few updates which I have not posted notes for. The reason being that these were mostly minor bug fixes. Those changes are listed here.
- Fixed an issue where the wallpaper wouldn't properly fit to the screen or display at all in certain monitor configurations depending on monitor scale and position.
- Tweaked the check for active windows. This should solve issues where the wallpaper wasn't playing even when the desktop was visible when you have 'Default' or 'Performance' mode checked.
- Included an uninstall script. This solves an issue where users were unable to properly uninstall the program while it was running due to Windows not allowing running files to delete.
Changed files in this update