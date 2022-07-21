Custom shortcuts can now be created in the options menu. The rule for creating a shortcut is that it must be any single key and can additionally include any of the following modifiers: Alt, Control, and Shift.

The app's menu can now also be opened via your tray. This can be accessed by clicking on the arrow on the right end of your taskbar. Click the Wallpaper Alive icon and this will bring the menu up.

Over the past few weeks I have released a few updates which I have not posted notes for. The reason being that these were mostly minor bug fixes. Those changes are listed here.