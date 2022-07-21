Community Update #4 Out Now!

Attention mercenaries!

We’re very proud to release to you all the fourth community update for Wartales! This update is built primarily around some of the most popular community requests we've been receiving, addresses and implements a number of issues and suggestions we've seen over the last few months and massively changes multiple aspects of the game!

In addition, following a very successful beta period, the much requested Chinese localisation is now live!

So... let's take a look at what's new!

**

各位玩家，欢迎来玩。

**

Chinese language has been implemented and is now available in game .

When you attack a merchant caravan, the merchant units and their ponies will try to flee the fight while their mercenaries will fight you. Catch them before they run away with their cargo!

After much feedback, we wanted to allow more freedom and risk-taking with the suspicion system.

In this sense, the suspicion is now divided into 5 wanted levels of 100 points each. You become wanted when you pass the first level and each level will make your life more difficult by sending more powerful and better prepared patrols with waves of reinforcements.

Unlike now, you will also be able to steal while being wanted unless you have reached the final search level which makes you public enemy n°1. At this stage, we don't give a damn about your skin...

To round off this update, we've also reviewed the various bonuses and penalties for suspicion.

If you're feeling like a thief, then brace your horses and get ready to run!

Following your feedback, we have decided to limit the randomness in the leveling of your units. In this sense, we have implemented a new knowledge that allows you to spend Influence to allocate your units' Attribute points as you wish and keep total control over your companions' evolution.

Your extensive feedback on the subject has helped us to improve the ally system. So now, for each ally that fights alongside you, you can now select a stance that gives you more control: Flee, Defense or Attack. Meaning no more incidents of your allies randomly marching themselves to their doom…

NEW Ruin!

Recent excavations have uncovered a new ruin at Tiltrën.

ECONOMY BALANCING

Fangs selling price has been updated (is now 0 gold, as originally thought)

Component selling price has been decreased

Captain/Lieutenant wages have been increased

Trade : You can now make bigger profits if you sell trade goods far from where you bought them but you can no longer make profits with trade goods in the same region where they are produced

Refugee caravans can no longer buy or sell items

You can now cross the path of “golden caravans” carrying all the items that are sellable by a caravan!

KNOWLEDGE

“Path runners” will now provides 20% speed bonus on road (was 10% before)

“Artful dodgers” will now provides -10% suspicion reduction speed

“Career plan” (cf attribute point rework)

PRISONER SPECIALIZATION

Prisoners can now learn their original faction passive ability lvl 6

Since they have less power than your mercenaries, their wages are divided by 2

You can now assign attribute points to prisoners when leveling up

You now have access to a “Trust log” for your prisoners. You will now be able to know what affects them!

UNITS

Ponies now start with 6 food consumption instead of 4

Also, some of their passives have been reworked

Willpower seemed to us to be a slightly weaker statistic than the others and less popular. To make it more interesting, we boosted it a bit: when a unit reaches 12 points of Willpower, the first time it dies in combat is ignored and it remains at 1 HP. Think of it as a sort of "Dying" bonus!

You can now demote your Captains and Lieutenants to promote new ones

Each point of Constitution now grants 2 Health (was 1 before)

Besides Ponies, animals have no Carrying capacity (you can still equip accessories, no worries!)

The previous limit of 20 Carrying capacity per unit has been removed

Each point of Constitution now grants 0,3 Carrying capacity

Eating Fish now counts as Meat to fulfill the Carnivorous requirement

PATH

Shameless achievement should now be fixed

SKILLS

« King of the forest » & « Guard Wolf » : The bear/wolf no longer loses their galvanisation when team galvanisation happens

« Master Fisher » will no longer get dried fish

« Natural Born Hunter » : Venison will be correctly added to your inventory

« Last Push » targets ally instead of enemy

« Spear wall » combined with « Sweet spot » will correctly trigger destabilization. We also fixed the bug where enemies weren't stopped when inside the AoE

« Deftness » (Aim) will no longer be canceled by « dash »

« Destabilizing strike » upgraded will trigger critical hit as stated without exception

« Animal Affinity » upgraded will now provide two passives as intended

“Taming Arrow” will no longer count towards “cross-eyed” title (Related crash has been fixed too)

“Ecstasy” will no longer trigger crits for the whole team

« Temperance » lvl 8 passive skill can now be upgraded

“Hardcore training” lvl8 passive skill has been fixed

When multiple opportunity attacks are planned on an unit, once the enemy is dead the remaining opportunity attacks will not take effect

TITLES

« the Nimble Elbow » no longer applies to animals

« the Pigs Bane », « the Wolf Tanner » & « the Braggart » : Requirements need to be achieved in one battle (as stated)

TRAITS

« Drunkard » : You will no longer get a happiness penalty once the trait is removed

« Night Vision » has been fixed

« Solitary » & « Cooperative » have been fixed

Plagued companions will permanently earn the « carnivorous » trait if not healed

UI

Crafting UI has been improved

When hovering over an object you are about to steal the suspicion display now correctly takes into account the game's bonus/malus

Consistency in skill layout in battle and character panel

Tier 2 & 3 Meals display each food requirement (alcohol, meat, vegetable) they can fill

You can now sell/buy a whole stack of items using CTRL + LMB

Same QoL improvements have been added to compose your meal before rest

ITEMS

« Horseshoe » has been fixed and will now provides 3% speed bonus stackable (was 5% before)

« Perforating oil I » has been fixed

“swamp flask “ should now be consumed correctly after use

Possessing two « The ingenious One » legendary maces in your inventory will result in one of them being converted into « Horoun » legendary spear

Runes & Codex association have been updated

BATTLE

Number of free slots during deployment has been doubled

CRAFTING

Stolen components will now be prioritized when crafting

Forge minigame has been disabled for items without quality

QUEST

Sanka Bael bounty (Vertruse) can now be resolved by convincing hired killers (and not only by killing them)

Corpse scavenger bounty (Arthes) can now be resolved

Bandits in Tiltren sawmill will now run correctly towards your troop (they were walking very slowly)

«Tomb raiders » has been fixed (mission log should be ticked correctly)

Fixed the exploit where you could get Alazar Chains during Ludern scenario

A patch has been implemented for Septelle quest when she’s stuck in your team after Lieutenant perrault is defeated

Crash occurring during the final battle in Stromkapp has been fixed

POI

It’s now possible to fish in the Arthes and Vertruse Fisheries

PROFESSIONS

You can no longer unlock songs if the bard job isn’t discovered yet

CAMP

We have new animations for your companions in camp!

Assigning a Captain to the Strategy table now also generates Valor Points

STATUS

Status earned through confessions should be removed correctly after the right number of rests

“Verminator ” has been fixed and description updated

Fire status will no longer get stuck on units after a dash, a charge or reinforcement

ART

VFX improvement

New idle animations in the camp

New finisher/capture animations

New pony skins

Few icons reworked

OTHER

Second Ghost swarm reinforcement wave will not spawn from the same spot than the first reinforcement wave

New achievements have been added

OTHER FIXES

Tomb of Ludern should be fixed now

Brunhilde will no longer be seen without noble clothes

Fixed the bug where you could get money by buying items

Secret camp in Ludern has been moved near Nerprun Clan

Broodmother & VIP can no longer be killed by rocks/lightning in battle

Pause should no longer softlock the game

and many other fixes…

Thank you all for your feedback and suggestions, we can't wait to hear your thoughts and feedback!

But next up, we have our second major content update featuring a massive new region and the highly anticipated co-op mode, which we'll be showing off very soon...

Shiro Games