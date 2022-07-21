 Skip to content

Norega update for 21 July 2022

Norega Close Game Fix!

Share · View all patches · Build 9165037 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

The game was saving even when closing the game... causing the game to load and close automatically...

That will no longer happen!

and it has been fixed!

