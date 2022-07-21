Norega Close Game Fix!

The game was saving even when closing the game... causing the game to load and close automatically...
That will no longer happen!
and it has been fixed!
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
The game was saving even when closing the game... causing the game to load and close automatically...
That will no longer happen!
and it has been fixed!
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update