Dev Blog #1 - Welcome To The Stuntshow

A huge hello to all you new festival-goers and welcome to our very first dev blog. In hopes to be more transparent with the development process, we wanted to share with you a regular insight into our production process and what we’ve got going on between each development cycle.

We’ll be talking about the inspiration behind our characters and vehicles, how all the mechanics work, and, how to use them to get ahead of your competition. Alongside this, we hope to show you work-in-progress images and clips from the game, improvements from cycle to cycle, and, maybe even the odd bug to show what happens when physics stops working!

Ever since our reveal trailer in July, we’ve been getting this question a lot on our social media channels in video comments. In our very first blog, it may be time we spent a moment to straighten things out and explain exactly what Stuntfest is all about!

Stuntfest Worldtour is breaking the mould by combining driving, gadgets, stunts and a knockout tournament all within the space of 30 minutes! Using a weird, wacky and downright wonderful set of tools you can catapult yourself from the driver's seat and into the skies. Gliders, jetpacks, grappling hooks, and more allow you to set yourself out from the other races and allow you to take advantage of all sorts of shortcuts and acrobatic routes to steal the lead.

We’ve already found ourselves compared to multiple other racing games out right now and we want to make it clear that our hybrid gameplay takes us off the track way more than we stay on it. While we may have destruction derbies, lap-based races, and other track shenanigans, Stuntfest is way more than that and our Stuntshows are just the tip of the iceberg.

18 enter, but only one can emerge victorious! The main activity in Stuntfest Worldtour is our Stuntshows, a gathering of 18 players who battle it out across multiple connected events from lap-based races, length & height-based ejection events, glider sprints, and a few more extravagant exhibitions. After each event, your success (or spectacular failure) is awarded points, didn’t get enough points to stay in the green? Bye-bye. Try again next time.

If you’re fast enough and badass enough, you might find yourself the stunt show winner, and if that’s the case, you get to show off in front of the rest of the fest, by leaping back into our hub in style! But, it’s not all about being able to keep all 4 wheels on the track, sometimes it's about leaving your car behind altogether.

Going forward we at Pow Wow Entertainment want to be as transparent as possible with our plans, development process, and ideas behind the features and mechanics within Stuntfest. We’ll revisit the Stuntshow to talk in-depth about the highs and the lows of the event as a whole. We’ve got plans to show off all the cars and characters and their unique characteristics, how they went from concept art to playable entities, and how the world of Stuntshow Worldtour itself came to be.

Alongside all these we’ll be having weekly Twitch streams, posting daily content and Stuntfest advice across multiple social media platforms and holding daily chats on our discord to make sure you can keep up-to-date and informed on Stuntfest and its production.

Through the coming months we’re going to be looking to you, our community, to help make Stuntfest a truly unique experience and are constantly looking for input and feedback. With your involvement we can take Stuntfest from something we want to make, to something you want to play!

Thanks for taking the time to catch up with us, Festival-goers. We’ll see you next time!

Enjoy & Stay tuned!