UPDATE NOW LIVE | Bug Fixes, Sandbox Menu

Hello all,

We have a small update for you today, which includes a number of bug fixes.

We've also added sound effects for NPC vehicles and footsteps, fleshed out some environmental details for Cod Town and increased NPC traffic variety. Some vehicles are now dirty, and some now have visible cargo inside of them.

We've also added the Sandbox Menu, which is reasonably bare-bones for the time being, but we will be adding to it in the future. Use F6 to take a look. We look forward to seeing what fun you all get up to with this ;)

New

NPC vehicles now have engine sound effects

Pedestrian footstep sounds added

Cod Town updated with more environmental details

Added variety in NPC traffic: dirty textures and cargo props

Added the Sandbox Menu: Available for single player and multiplayer host only (default key: F6)

Fixes

Player characters on fire will now extinguish after a period of time

Traffic getting stuck at random locations

Traffic no longer spawns inside each other, making cars blast into the air

Police mission "Officer Needs Assistance" missing AI police car fixed

Wider traffic spawn radius introduced

Suspect now correctly identified on map for Escaped convict call (id 1012)

AI EMS/Tow/police transport route fixes to not spawn on top of player

Fixed an issue with AI not fleeing as intended from some traffic stops

Fixed an issue with traffic count not adjusting after requesting an AI tow truck

AI drivers no longer do donuts on spawn if previously asked to get out of vehicle

Map optimizations introduced including low poly objects for suburbs, roads and highways when viewed from a long distanced

Jumping on a vehicle no longer breaks the player character's footstep sound effects

Traffic stop icon on dashboard now only displays for police vehicles

Terrain fix at area 73-39

Police database image for sedan car updated

Fixes to shadow rendering for player vehicles

Player vehicle motion wind sound removed

Added warning in multiplayer menu about some players pretending to be members of the development and admin teams

What's Next?

Today we want to give you your first look at the next update, which will launch in September. We've heard loud and clear that you want enhancements for the EMS department, and so this update is entirely focused on EMS!

September - EMS Update:

EMS enhancements (enhancements to the current EMS mechanics)

New ambulance van (including a unique interior)

New EMS treatments

We have big plans for Flashing Lights, and we can't wait to let you all know what we have in store! We've made the decision that the next roadmap will cover not just the next few updates, but will reveal our plans for the rest of 2022 and for 2023. So it's taking a little longer than expected - but it will be worth the wait!

Check back on 16 August, when we'll be revealing the next roadmap!