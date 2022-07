Share · View all patches · Build 9164664 · Last edited 21 July 2022 – 14:19:24 UTC by Wendy

Some minor changes and fixes made.

-Minor UI changes and alterations

-Fixed an issue with save games crashing when loading from the main menu. Games will now load properly from both the main menu and the in-game load options.

-Fixed a glitch with the 'Options' button on the in-game interface.

-Fixed a crash that occurred when opening the 'Market' button in-game.