[0.8.6015] Fixed some bugs

Increased the player's mind skill capacity; now the capacity is twice as large as the original.

Added a new skill filtering function in the player's skill interface.

Fixed the problem that the effect of increasing the maximum stacking layer of BUFFs of martial skills and spiritual skills sometimes could not take effect correctly due to the difference between martial skills, spiritual skills, and mind skill realm.

Adjusted the word effect of Ironbody Fist (after adjustment, the rotation speed of Shield Shadow is increased by 80% at maximum.)

Fixed the issue that the effect of the set of mind skills (Bloodlust Set) would cause enemy units to potentially do abnormal damage when they were at the center point of Overbearing Cleave.

Added the ability to reload the archive directly in the ESC menu.

Increased the collision volume of the collision of the Mind Spirits (blue ball moving in elliptical trajectory) in the dungeon of the Nether Seed of the Reborn Breakthrough.

Fixed the problem that the position of the lightning dragon in some cases will instantly drift in the dungeon of the Lightning Retribution and appropriately extended the time of the Primeval Thunder hovering and flying on the edge of the cliff.

Added the rings sold by the cultivators' alliance in Chi You and the rings dropped from the Fallen Valley (obtained by defeating Suanyu).

Fixed the problem of no drop preview in the Fallen Valley in the Chi You.

Fixed the problem that the skill of Artifact (Netherworld Blood Seal) (triggering Qi explosion when friendly units in range are damaged) does not work on units with shields.

Fixed the problem that the skills of some artifact spirits could not be activated normally in some dungeons.

Fixed the problem that the skill value of artifact spirits (Zhu Yaoyue, Green Scale, Blade Tail, Blood Eye) did not follow the realm of the artifact.

Fixed the description text of the normal skill of the artifact spirits (Blade Tail) (stated that the effect is not stackable).

Removed the abnormal damage skill of Nether Demon (Abyssal Roar).

Optimized the output props of the Tao Realm (now the Tao Realm will also produce Spiritual Fruit and feats with corresponding attributes and increase the output of comprehension materials).

Optimized the refreshing consumption rules of the Tao Realm; now each room will provide three free refreshing opportunities.

Fixed the problem that in some cases the gun stance would get stuck when using the gun stance in the broken altar copy.

Fixed the problem that entering the Wave of Monsters will get stuck under certain circumstances.

Optimized the performance of the second stage of the battle of Xingtian, dialogue with the soul will not interrupt the battle.

Adjusted downward the damage of the BOSS of Shrine and Xingtian.

Fixed the problem that the Qi explosion will cause fatal damage when the Lizhu transforms.

Optimized the jump distance ofBipedal Hound so that it is not easy to jump off the screen.

Fixed the problem that the NPCs added by the MOD do not take effect after the heavenly qi.

Fixed the problem that the material for Crafting Guqin in the Shrine can be taken repeatedly after the end of the task.

Optimized the text of branch disciples talking about the sect.

Optimized the viewpoint's height in the shrine's dungeon.

Optimized the operation of upgrading skill; now you can directly cultivate to the end of the month.

Optimized the performance of upgrading skill; now you can skip the animation of comprehension by pressing the space bar.

Fixed the problem that the monsters in some scenes of the Huafeng Tavern Commissioned Mission would be refreshed outside the map.

Optimized the copy difficulty and incorrect output of Huafeng Tavern's Commissioned Mission.

Fixed the problem that the dialogue text of some NPCs is not normal.

Optimized the problem that some NPC plots will continue to interact with players even after they reject them.