Summer Patch v0.8.5

Hello everyone!

After a long absence, here is a new patch. The teams need a rest and we can't tell you when the next patch will arrive.

This patch will make the game more enjoyable, we continued to improve the interface and our gamedesigner decided to completely redesign the armors of the game. The armor will no longer offer you almost any stats, but will boost your cards, spells and actions.

The goal is for you to choose which type of card you want to build on.