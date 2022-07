Shard select is a temporary measure to deal with server load. Observing and iterating to improve your dungeon crawl experience! I am aware the guild chat is also sharded, but that is only temporary. I will fix that now.

235: Early Access 0.12.72 - July 21, 2022 9:13 AM EST

• You may now select your shard. Guild chat is still sharded, but I will fix this. It won't take long!