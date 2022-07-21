-
Fixed a bug where the 'Piercer' enemy could not be targetted.
I'm a little bit surprised that nobody reported this bug. I guess this enemy is pretty rare. Either way, it's fixed now.
The tooltip of the "Massive Storm" tech would display outdated information.
The formatting in this tooltip is still a little bit jumbled, this will be fixed on the next patch.
Heat Death update for 21 July 2022
Hotfix
Patchnotes via Steam Community
