Heat Death update for 21 July 2022

Hotfix

  1. Fixed a bug where the 'Piercer' enemy could not be targetted.
    I'm a little bit surprised that nobody reported this bug. I guess this enemy is pretty rare. Either way, it's fixed now.

  2. The tooltip of the "Massive Storm" tech would display outdated information.
    The formatting in this tooltip is still a little bit jumbled, this will be fixed on the next patch.

