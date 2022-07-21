Selling vintage records via in-game text messages.

Hello everyone,

This update introduces a brand new feature : Selling vintage records via your in-game cell phone. Since this is now an important part of the gameplay and a great way to earn money, I highly suggest you start a new game and go through the updated tutorial.

Selling vintage records via text messages.

Once you have albums in your Vintage Record Collection, you can put them up for sale. Buyers will then contact you to acquire the records. Each time, you will have the ability to set the asking price of the record and try to make a good profit. The vintage record prices fluctuate with the subgenre trends, so before making any decisions, make sure you are up to date with the current trends.

The Tutorial

The tutorial has been updated to include the new feature!

UI enhancements.

New Vintage Vinyl Collection browser.

Some enhancements have been done to the record collection so it's easier to read and navigate.

( hint : TAB opens and closed your collection window )

The Finance window update

The Finance window now has tabs to navigate to the staff view and loans view.

The Charts / Top ten window

The Top-Ten window has been updated to be easier to read.

Trends and the other Graphs window

Trends and Graphs views have been merged into one window with Tabs which give you access to Trends, Customers, Profits and Sales.

Code optimization.

As the game grows, the code needs to be revised and optimized. I took some time in the last days to clean up some old code.

Additional fixes

The Dispearing Cash register bug has been fixed.

Fixed a few typos.

Alright, I’ll let you get to it!

Enjoy this new update!