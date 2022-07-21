Water Resource Added - EA Update

Water resource has been added. The Refinery now has a settings to alter the output ratio between fuel/air and water. Water storage has been added to store this new output, plus water has been added to the trading board. Also have a new trading scenario, where you need to sell this water. Scenario progress now shows in scenario info popup and pause menu.
Several fixes and improvements as usual.
Full change notes:-
- Water addition. Refinery now has controls to allow fuel/air, water output ratio.
- Can hold lmb on these settings to now make setting faster (also with droid fix setting).
- New water storage item.
- New trading scenario added. Info on scenario progress in pause menu and scenario info popup.
- New fuel cell graphic - bit more interesting.
- Fix: Some 125% scale position issues (droid progress, tooltips)
- Fix: Droid cancel job not unsetting repairing setting on items/structures.
- Fix: Some messages not being removed on item destruction.
- Fix: Destruction of miner not removing landing pad.
- Fix: Droid power reduction in low power mode could go negative.
- Fix: Deleting ore storage not updating main storage HUD.
Cheers
Nick
Changed files in this update