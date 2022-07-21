 Skip to content

Deep Space Outpost update for 21 July 2022

Water Resource Added - EA Update

Share · View all patches · Build 9164102 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Water resource has been added. The Refinery now has a settings to alter the output ratio between fuel/air and water. Water storage has been added to store this new output, plus water has been added to the trading board. Also have a new trading scenario, where you need to sell this water. Scenario progress now shows in scenario info popup and pause menu.

Several fixes and improvements as usual.

Full change notes:-

  • Water addition. Refinery now has controls to allow fuel/air, water output ratio.
  • Can hold lmb on these settings to now make setting faster (also with droid fix setting).
  • New water storage item.
  • New trading scenario added. Info on scenario progress in pause menu and scenario info popup.
  • New fuel cell graphic - bit more interesting.
  • Fix: Some 125% scale position issues (droid progress, tooltips)
  • Fix: Droid cancel job not unsetting repairing setting on items/structures.
  • Fix: Some messages not being removed on item destruction.
  • Fix: Destruction of miner not removing landing pad.
  • Fix: Droid power reduction in low power mode could go negative.
  • Fix: Deleting ore storage not updating main storage HUD.

Cheers

Nick

Changed files in this update

