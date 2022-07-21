Water Resource Added - EA Update

Water resource has been added. The Refinery now has a settings to alter the output ratio between fuel/air and water. Water storage has been added to store this new output, plus water has been added to the trading board. Also have a new trading scenario, where you need to sell this water. Scenario progress now shows in scenario info popup and pause menu.

Several fixes and improvements as usual.

Full change notes:-

Water addition. Refinery now has controls to allow fuel/air, water output ratio.

Can hold lmb on these settings to now make setting faster (also with droid fix setting).

New water storage item.

New trading scenario added. Info on scenario progress in pause menu and scenario info popup.

New fuel cell graphic - bit more interesting.

Fix: Some 125% scale position issues (droid progress, tooltips)

Fix: Droid cancel job not unsetting repairing setting on items/structures.

Fix: Some messages not being removed on item destruction.

Fix: Destruction of miner not removing landing pad.

Fix: Droid power reduction in low power mode could go negative.

Fix: Deleting ore storage not updating main storage HUD.

Cheers

Nick