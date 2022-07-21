Patch Notes 1.0.4.18

Greetings Mortals!

This is our largest patch to date and it contains a significant amount of new content, changes, fixes, and improvements to all areas of the game.

First and foremost, you can now explore our latest magic school and try your hand at raising powerful creatures! With the addition of Necromancy, many new options are presented to players interested in the darker side of magic.

Perform gruesome rituals, combining the carcasses of various creatures with mystical artifacts in order to create the most powerful minions possible. Cast fearsome spells that blind and disorient your enemies and send your undead minions to finish the job.

Necromancers who truly hone their craft may even be able to summon the putrid and fearsome Tupilak. A grisly abomination made of flesh and bone, ready to wreak havoc upon its master's enemies.

All of this is possible with the latest Necromancy magic school!

Need a place to try out your new nefarious powers? Why not search for the new dungeon that has been added somewhere out in the world? Rumor has it that this new place holds many new secrets and unforeseen perils. Beware that not everything is as it seems..

Next up is a new boss that has been added which is the first entry into our 'massive' category. This fearsome creature awaits you somewhere deep in the remote parts of Myrland. Best of luck to those foolhardy enough to venture into its domain..

With the addition of several new places to explore, how about doing so while dressed in a way that shows your adversaries that you mean business? Crafters may now create legendary armor pieces with new intricate designs that set you apart. In addition to this, legendary shields are also being made available to craft for those intrepid adventurers who want the best of the best.

Lastly we have a myriad of changes and fixes that affect all areas of the game. Such as improved mount behavior and expanding on AI behaviors which allow them to be much more complex than previously possible.

Take a look at the full notes below and let us know what you think!

See you in Nave.

-Star Vault

Added

You can now equip a shield with lances.

Added a new chat command /report to open the bug report window directly. The game menu button is still the same.

Added the ability to craft legendary shields.

Added the ability to craft legendary armor pieces.

Added interactive lore books & notes to the world.

Added trinket vendors to Haven.

You can now get trinkets in Haven as a rare drop.

Expanded the AI:

AI can now spawn with buffs.

AI can now have more interesting hit zones instead of just distance from the AI.

Added support for static AI.

Added proper support for AI weak spots that turn on and off.

AI can now have attacks it only uses if you are far away.

Added support for aggro based on distance.

AI can now be set to ignore going into mercy mode.

AI can now spawn loot in other positions than its own position.

Added a new massive boss.

Added a new dungeon.

Added a new accompanying boss to the new dungeon.

Added new enemies that may be encountered in the new dungeon.

Added new Necromancy magic school:

Several new necromancy spells.

Rituals can be performed in order to raise minions.

Added undead versions of most creatures in the game.

Engine changes

Unreal Engine upgraded to 4.27. The game now uses Oodle compression to reduce game size and thus improve load times from disk. This means that the full game is now only 60% of its previous size.

Upgraded DLSS version to v2.3.5.

Enabled optimization setting in the engine to speed up loading of some assets.

Changes

Activated clade gift experience sharing with healers again.

Renamed some trinket effects:

Skill Trinket Luck is now called Trinket Effect Luck.

Trinket Luck is now called Gem Effect Luck.

Rare Trinket Luck is now called Rare Trinket Gem Luck.

Legacy trinkets will now check for a version update when recharged. This means that the trinket will increase its base and gem tier to be in line with the current trinket balance.

You can now cancel a spell while charging by using the keybind 'Walk/Feint/Interrupt Spell'.

The /loot chat command now checks a bigger area beneath you for loot bags.

Untamed or unowned AI will no longer reset the criminal debuff of a player

Added the option to make AI pet immune meaning pets will not attack the ai.

The following bosses are now pet immune:

Clothos Maiden Queen

Minotaur King

Nitre Queen

Sator Vessel

Removed some priests close to dungeons.

If many spiritists attack one spirit only one will receive the rewards.

Bosses will now reset in a better way when they no longer have a target

Bosses will now reset even if there are dead players close to it.

Added better leashing and stuck checks for AI.

You no longer progress towards “the watchman” achievement when killing scoundrels.

Changed some dynamic spawners in the world that spawned too many creatures.

Getting hit by regular AI will no longer reset your criminal status. It will only be affected when getting hit by guards, players and their pets.

You can now intentionally fizzle spells using the Walk/Feint/Interrupt spell keybind.

Mana, cast time, range, and damage tweaks on thunderlash and flamestrike.

Quality of life

You can now left click on a spell in the spellbook UI to lock the spell & its spell page, making it easier to see stats and what reagents are necessary to cast it.

Added tooltips for spells in the actionbar.

Added pet equipment category to the broker

You can now put trinkets in bags.

You can now close the 'delete items' UI by pressing esc.

Changes to UI

Improved the bug report window with categories and some other changes. This will help us categorize incoming reports in the backend.

Updated the Map UI.

Potion units are now shown in the tooltip of potions.

Update descriptions on the engraver tool.

Updated all spell descriptions.

The house password field now resets when you interact with a building.

Changes to magic reflect

Fixed bug where casting an ecumenical reflect spell on self would not renew an existing buff and instead cancel it.

Fixed bug where you would not be flagged as a criminal when casting a spell that reflected back.

You can no longer use ecumenical reflection to avoid being killed in mercy mode.

The ecumenical reflection spell can now be used to protect against AI spells.

The ecumenical reflection spell can now be cast on AI (including pets) and will reflect spells.

Some bosses will be too powerful for reflection to work against them.

You will now see and hear an effect when a spell is successfully reflected off a target (shield will visually dispel).

Some spells will now be unaffected by the ecumenical reflect shield, such as healing spells. The shield will remain untouched if that happens.

Fixed animation bug where casting a spell on a target that reflected your spell back to you would make you play a self-cast animation.

Fixed bug where a reflected spell would sometimes spawn particles in both locations.

Changes to swimming

Fixed a bug where you would stop swimming and be able to run on the sea or lake floor.

Fixed bug where dismounting a horse in water, or the horse died while mounted, would cause you to drop instantly to the bottom and take damage. Sometimes being able to run around.

Fixed a bug where dismounting and mounting a horse again while swimming would cause it to almost not be able to move.

Changes to movement

Fixed bug where an AI that failed to find ground would get a bad position update and run briefly to a different position than intended.

Improved AI acceleration and deceleration so that movement is less sudden, especially in combat.

Fixed bug where the body in first person view would sometimes flip/reset its animation direction when starting and stopping.

Fixed issue with undeads getting sporadic hitches and stuttering due to bad angular velocity calculations in animation updates.

Changes to mounts and auto-steering

Mount collision now covers the player. This means that you can no longer ride through areas where the player won’t fit on top of the horse. This will fix some issues but instead cause a specific issue with bringing mounts into low door frames in player housing until we solve in-house navigation for pets.

You can no longer mount a horse if there is not enough space above it.

Mounts will no longer auto-steer while swimming.

Fixed a few issues and improved the turning animation while swimming on a mount.

Mounts no longer slow down and try to avoid steep slopes and stairs that are still traversable.

Mount auto-steering is now adjusted based on speed, being stronger at higher speeds.

Player input now takes full control over the mount. Letting go of input leaves control back to the mount.

Mount auto-steering while avoiding obstacles is now limited to the same turn rate as when the player is in control. Mounts could previously turn faster on their own than when the player was turning.

Fixed bug where mount auto-steering would sometimes turn into an obstacle instead of away from it.

Mounts should no longer full-break (effectively get stuck) when too close to objects they are trying to steer away from.

Fixed issue where the neck of the mount would get strong left and right turns when moving into obstacles.

Both the mount and player will now take damage from drowning or environmental damage like lava (only the player took damage before).

Mounts now regenerate stamina faster.

Fixes