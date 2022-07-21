 Skip to content

West Hunt update for 21 July 2022

Patch 0.15: some changes

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Howdy,

In this update, we made some changes to the notoriety/mailing system.

The time before receiving a mail hint depends on the outlaw's notoriety :

-The higher the notoriety level, the faster the mail will get to the Sheriff's mailbox.
-The more you are sneaky and keep your notoriety low, the more your mails will come with a delay to the Sheriff.

Another change in the favor of the Sheriff is, when the outlaw's notoriety is high (Level3) the mails will be received in the nearest mailbox.

Stay tuned for more updates cowboys!!

